Can FIFA sanction the attitude of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Mar 28, 2021 at 11:04 CEST

Last night’s Serbia – Portugal left us with the angry reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo after neither referee Makelie nor his assistant considered the ball that Serbian defender Mitrovic takes from inside the goal as a legal goal. An action that could not be reviewed given the absence of VAR; as we already have in SPORT, in this qualifying phase for the Qatar World Cup.

A decision that provoked an angry reaction from Cristiano Ronaldo against both. To the point that, once the game was over, the Turin Juventus player left the pitch throwing the bracelet.

It will be necessary to see now if this gesture of CR7 has disciplinary consequences. A decision that is exposed to what FIFA decides since it is a qualifying match for the World Cup.

According to the FIFA Disciplinary Code, if this final attitude of the former Real Madrid player could be a reason for sanction. The key lies in article 11 of the Disciplinary Code regarding the

“Offensive conduct or violation of the principles of fair play ” and that says the following verbatim: “Associations and clubs, as well as their players, officials or any other member or person performing a function on their behalf, must comply with the Laws of the Game, the FIFA Statutes and the regulations, directives, guidelines, circulars and the decisions of FIFA; likewise, they must comply with the principles of fair play, loyalty and integrity. ”

But the key lies especially in the second point of the same article where it makes it clear that ” Disciplinary measures may be imposed on any person who carries out any of the following actions. ” And among those actions includes that of “adopt conduct that discredits football or FIFA.”

It would be in this writing and always in the ugly gesture of throwing the bracelet, where the highest body of world football could understand that this action clearly discredits the world of football and the institution itself. And then, always in the case of being sanctioned, it would be necessary to see what disciplinary measure is adopted. If an economic fine is imposed or a number of matches is set.

In article 12 relative to the sanctions to players and coaches it establishes that he may be sanctioned with “at least one match or an appropriate period of time for unsportsmanlike conduct towards an opponent or anyone other than a match official“This could be the basis for sanctioning Cristiano Ronaldo. We will see now if it is carried out or not.