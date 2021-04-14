Can ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​be seen for free on Disney Plus?

Falcon and the Winter Soldier and its first season is drawing to a close. It is the second series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision), both exclusive in Disney Plus.

Both series have significantly aroused the interest of the productions of Marvel studios and, above all, of Disney Plus as a streaming platform with very attractive content. After the premiere of the second season of Mandalorian, and its success in the critics, being a subscriber is almost mandatory.

Even more with the addition of Star in Spain and Europe, now hundreds of series and films are added to the catalog. They’re coming from ABC, Hulu, Fox Y FX. In addition, they begin to make original productions such as Besos al Aire. But is it possible to watch ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​for free?

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, free?

In order to see the series without paying, we would have to have access to the free trial of Disney Plus. Until relatively recently it was available both in Spain and Latin America, Disney has decided to close it.

That is why, for now, the best way to see Falcon and the Winter Soldier or other series and movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is by creating an account on Disney Plus.

Like any streaming service, it is possible to cancel the account at any time, but it is also true that Disney Plus offers a very attractive annual plan in price that, in our opinion, is worth it.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney Plus

There are alternatives to have Disney Plus for free

There is never a definitive answer and there are definitely alternatives. Of course, it means hiring a plan or service from one of the operators that have agreements to integrate the Disney Plus service at no extra cost.

Both Mexico and Spain have operators that offer it. It is possible that you already have contracted the service of one of these telephone companies and you only have to change the plan.

In Spain, it is Movistar who took the agreement Disney Plus and it can be obtained as part of some packages such as Fusion Selection with Fiction, Fusion Total or Fusion Total Plus.

In Mexico you can get a free month by hiring one of the packages of Telmex. Izzy, with Disney + a-la-carte it also gives one month free. Telcel offers the plan Max Play, which includes Disney Plus.

Date of high on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

That said, we remind you that you do not need to subscribe to an operator to have Disney Plus, you can contract it individually without having to pay for extra services.

Our recommendation is that if you are thinking of watching Falcon and the Winter Soldier for free, you rethink your decision. We are sure that it is worth paying to see these types of productions, especially if they give you access to such a large catalog, as is the case with Disney Plus.

