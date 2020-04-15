There are not enough studies yet on whether homemade cloth masks trap viruses

By: Web Writing

Millions of people get mouth cover homemade in an effort to curb transmission of the coronavirus. But there is not enough data to know with certainty if such mask of cloth will prevent an infected person from spreading the virus someone else, experts say.

Given the evidence that the coronavirus can be spread by talking and breathing, in addition to coughing or sneezing, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people cover their faces with a cloth or cloth when going out in public.

But according to the magazine Science news, the cloth You can reduce a few large breath drops by coughing or sneezing, but it is unclear whether it will also catch smaller drops called sprays that are released simply by breathing or talking.

The mask of cloth, as well as surgical ones, are designed to protect others from virus transmitted by the mask user, not the other way around. People infected with the virus what cause COVID-19 they can pass it on to others before they start showing symptoms. When using mouth cover As a general habit, your goal is to prevent people who do not know they are sick from transmitting the virus others without realizing it. Wearing a mask is not intended as a substitute for social estrangement, hand washing, and other endeavors.

But there are few studies evaluating the effectiveness of mouth cover of cloth To prevent the spread of respiratory disease, researchers from the US National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine wrote in a letter sent April 8 to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The research that exists suggests that face masks of cloth they can capture large respiratory drops, such as coughs or sneezes. The ones that are made of different kinds of cloth have a wide capacity to filter particles the size of a virus, with a trade-off between filtration and the ability to breathe.

According to a study, a mask that used 16 layers of cloth handkerchief was able to filter 63 percent of the 300 nanometer-sized particles (The coronavirus it has a diameter of between 50 and 200 nanometers). But that mask was more difficult to breathe compared to the thick, snug N95 respirators, often used in hospitals, that can block tiny particles. Wear a mask cloth wearing so many layers would be uncomfortable and could “make some pass out,” the researchers wrote in the letter.

The researchers reported to Nature Medicine on April 3 that the face masks Surgicals are somewhat less mysterious. These masks can help reduce the transmission of the flu and coronavirus Seasonal causing common colds in people with symptoms. Scientists quantified the amount of virus exhaled by the participants with and without surgical mask for 30 minutes.

Those mask significantly reduced the amount of virus of detectable influenza in respiratory droplet particles, as well as the amount of coronavirus seasonal in aerosols.

Regardless of how well they work, the success of the cloth Or surgical masks to protect others depends on whether people use the equipment correctly, including keeping it in place and making sure it doesn’t get too wet. Moisture, like breathing, can trap the virus in a mask and make it a major source of contamination when the user takes it off.

Although the evidence of the masks of cloth It’s rare, health officials should still encourage people to wear face masks, other researchers write in an April 9 analysis in the BMJ. Limited protection could still save lives. “As with parachutes to jump from planes, it is time to act” without waiting for evidence, the authors say.

Source: Science news