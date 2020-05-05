coronavirus it has changed our lives in different ways and we are all desperate to reduce our risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease it causes. “data-reactid =” 13 “> The new coronavirus has changed our lives in different ways and we are all desperate for reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease it causes.

Experts are still trying to understand how the virus survives and spreads, so they are also looking at what role temperature plays in that process. However, there are a few things we already know from other viruses and current data.

Here is what you need to know about the odds that extreme temperatures can kill the coronavirus:

Exposing yourself to the sun will not eliminate the coronavirus

High temperatures, even those above 75 ° F (24 ° C), have no effect on the virus, and at this time, no area of ​​the country is at lower risk than others due to its climate.

according to the World Health Organization. “To protect yourself, be sure to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.” “Data-reactid =” 18 “>” You can get sick from COVID-19 no matter how sunny or hot Be it the climate. Countries with a warm climate have also reported cases of COVID-19, “according to the World Health Organization.” To protect yourself, make sure to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes. nose and the mouth”.

COVID-19 can also spread in hot, humid climates

survive and spread more easily in colder months. “data-reactid =” 20 “> There are still doubts about the seasonality of COVID-19. At the beginning of the outbreak, experts suspected that the virus could be like other coronaviruses and have a life shorter as temperatures and humidity rise – in fact, most diseases survive and spread more easily in the colder months.

However, we will not know for sure if something like this will happen with COVID-19 until the station changes and new investigations are carried out.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated. “The necessary temperature would also be based on surface materials, the environment and other factors.” “Data-reactid =” 22 “>” We do not have sufficient data on this virus and at the moment we do not have direct data that would allow us to perform a temperature-based analysis for inactivation, “said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” The required temperature would also be based on surface materials, the environment and other factors. “

Cold weather also cannot kill the coronavirus

There is also no evidence that an extremely cold outside temperature has an effect on the virus.

WHO noted that “there is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or stop other diseases.” Our normal body temperature is usually around 98 ° F (36.5 ° C), more or less, regardless of external temperature or weather. “Data-reactid =” 25 “> The WHO noted that” there is no reason to believing that cold weather can kill the new coronavirus or stop other diseases. ”Our normal body temperature is usually around 98 ° F (36.5 ° C), more or less, regardless of outside temperature or weather.

Direct exposure to intense temperatures through other methods will also not eliminate COVID-19.

don’t avoid a COVID-19 infection by themselves. The same goes for methods like applying chlorine or alcohol sprays, in case you’re considering that possibility. “Data-reactid =” 27 “> Hand dryers, hot baths, ice baths, UV lights and others are likely Similar methods don’t prevent a COVID-19 infection on their own.The same goes for methods like applying chlorine or alcohol sprays, if you’re considering that possibility.

trying these methods can end up being harmful. Extremely hot showers, for example, can cause burns, and UV radiation can cause skin irritation. “Data-reactid =” 28 “> In fact, the WHO warns that trying these methods can end up being harmful. Extremely hot showers Hot, for example, can cause burns, and UV radiation can cause skin irritation.

In summary: the best strategies to avoid the coronavirus remain social distancing and maintain good hygiene.

CDC also recommend that all let’s wear mask if we need to go outside. “data-reactid =” 30 “> The best tips to prevent COVID-19 continue to be the ones that have been given to us from the beginning: wash your hands, cover your mouth when we sneeze or cough and, what Most importantly, stay home. Now the CDC also recommends that we all wear a mask if we need to go outside.

Social distancing and healthy habits are the only way to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus. If you do your bit, you will help yourself and others much more than you think.