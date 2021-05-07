Can excess saliva be a health problem or a red flag?

05/07/2021 at 10:04 CEST

Sialorrhea, also called ptyalism or hypersalivation, and popularly known as chronic drooling, It is characterized by abundant levels of saliva caused either by excessive secretion or by mechanical problems such as swallowing disorders, which prevent the retention of saliva in the mouth and that we are able to swallow it.

And although at first glance it may seem like a minor issue, its clinical and emotional impact is significant. People who suffer from chronic drooling can develop stress, in addition to seeing their quality of life greatly affected due to this excess saliva.

However, health care does not always confer the importance due to this problem.

And it is that patients experience it as something shameful, they feel that they “drool” and have to carry a handkerchief continuously, which often leads to avoiding social contact.

What’s more, excessive salivation interferes with speech, so many of them also stop talking to the people around them.

All these factors are a risk for the onset of depression.

For all this, Andrés Álvarez, president of the Spanish Parkinson’s Federation, ensures that it is necessary to «give visibility to a symptom that people with Parkinson’s suffer from and that is quite unknown, as well as training the professionals of our associations on the possibilities of treatment ”.

According to the data offered by Merz Therapeutics and the Spanish Parkinson’s Federation, in patients with Parkinson’s disease, 35-80% suffer from swallowing disorders, while 40-80% suffer from hypersalivation.

In children with cerebral palsy it is also a common problem that reaches up to 58% and also appears in cases of Down Syndrome or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Causes of hypersalivation

A typical example of hypersalivation is babies who begin to develop their first teeth. This phenomenon occurs before the age of two and is completely normal. But when the excess of saliva extends beyond 4 years it is that we are facing a problem.

They are several diseases which can cause hypersalivation:

• Parkinson’s disease

• Stroke

• Traumatic brain injuries

• Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

• Cerebral palsy or paralysis of the facial nerves

• Dementia

• Multiple sclerosis

• Strokes and various degenerative brain disorders.

• Tumors in the head and neck area and their treatment with radiotherapy and surgical interventions.

• Misalignment of the jaw or teeth (malocclusion), especially in children.

• Consequence of the consumption of certain medications.

Problems derived from excess salivation

If we focus on the physical alterations that it produces this phenomenon, excess saliva and the inability to swallow it can cause

• Peeling of the lips

• Dermatitis on the chin

• Facial muscle fatigue due to exertion from constant swallowing

• Alteration of taste.

• Nighttime awakenings due to excess saliva wetting the pillow.

• Pain in the corners of the lips because they are constantly wet, producing sores and inflamed areas around the mouth.

But these problems can be further complicated when saliva enters the airway and from there to the lungs. In these cases the patients they can even develop pneumonia.

Treatment

The first thing when it comes to treating hypersalivation is determine what is the cause. Once this is done, the specialist will opt for a treatment that could be limited to being focused on speech therapy, or for decisions that can be both pharmacological and surgical.

• Speech therapist: Exercises to strengthen the muscles of the mouth will help improve speech, language or swallowing, as well as prevent the much dreaded aspiration pneumonia.

• If what is causing the excess saliva is a drug, the specialist will determine the withdrawal or replacement of the drug.

• Orthodontics: in the event that there is a misalignment of the teeth and / or jaw.

• Pharmacotherapy intended to decrease the secretion of saliva.

• Injections of botulinum toxin in the salivary glands.

• Surgery.

Prevention for non-neurological cases

It is true that it is very difficult to avoid the appearance of hypersalivation when it is due to neurological diseases or the taking of certain drugs. But Merz Therapeutics and the Spanish Parkinson Federation offer some recommendations to minimize salivation:

• Regular brushing of the teeth.

• Use dental rinse several times a day.

• Drink water frequently, and in small sips.

• Have a healthy diet, in which you try not to eat acidic foods such as sugar or coffee, nor those that are rich in starch, such as pasta, potatoes or pastries.

• Chew gum or suck candy, yes, always without sugar, because they will facilitate swallowing excess saliva.

• Rest the hours necessary to promote the reduction of salivary flow.