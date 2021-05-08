can exceed 10 million euros

The drawing of the head of a bear by Italian Renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci goes up for auction this summer in London and is expected to exceed a price tag of about 10 million eurosreports The Guardian.

The image, titled The Head of a Bear, will be sold by the prestigious auction house Christie’s. It will be exhibited in New York and Hong Kong before being auctioned and is expected to fetch between 8 and 12 million pounds (between 9 and 14 million euros), according to the auction house.

Ben Hall, former director of painting at Christie’s in New York, described the drawing as “one of the most important works of the Renaissance which is still in private hands. “

“The work has been owned by some of the most distinguished collectors in the field of the old masters over many centuries, including the current owner, who owns it since 2008, “he said.

“It has been admired around the world while it was exhibited in prestigious museums, and Christie’s is honored to bring this Leonardo to market this season, “added Hall.

The head of a bear, which measures 7 x 7 centimeters, is a silver tipped drawing on pale pink beige paper. It was previously exhibited in museums such as the National Gallery in London, where it was shown in 2011 and 2012 as part of an exhibition on Leonardo. The drawing will be shown again in London from June 1-6 before auction on July 8.