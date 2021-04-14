Can Ethereum’s reputation be rated?

On April 6, French developer “Haz Æ 41” submitted an Ethereum enhancement proposal on GitHub. In fact, for the purpose of creating an “antitoken”, to measure the reputation of Ethereum.

Specifically, the token, created from the ERC-20 standard, would represent a negative amount related to bad reputation, debt or anything else that qualifies the owner as an unwelcome person within the platform.

That is, it would not be convenient to have it in your wallet. “Less is better,” says the developer.

«Antitoken», to measure the reputation of Ethereum

The idea of ​​”Haz Æ 41″ is that the token can be used to operate on an anti-currency Blockchain where, instead of signing the shipment of coins, the receipt of the same would be signed.

As a fun fact, people would be encouraged to spend that token as owning it would not be a good thing.

ERC-Antitoken

As explained on GitHub, this ERC-antitoken would use a Smart Contract to emulate an anti-currency in the Ethereum ecosystem.

In this regard, the developer comments in his proposal that the antitoken contract should not be compatible with other ERC-20 tokens. Since, if so, it could be exchanged and used in the same applications that they use in other tokens with positive value. For example, on a decentralized exchange.

However, the balance of this token would have to be positive for compatibility and security reasons. But, it would show negative in applications where it is used.

For its part, “Haz Æ 41” clarifies that, for the moment, the antitoken is just a proposal that will show the idea that the Blockchain can also track prestige and unpaid accounts.

In addition, other negative aspects of our history, that is, not so favorable data on our reputation.

Reputation and social media

Reputation is a very popular topic in the social media field these days. Also, it has been evaluated in the world of Blockchain for several years.

For example, there is the case of a project by Eric Ly, co-founder of Linkedin, with the intention of creating a sovereign digital reputation on a Blockchain.

“Identity, Trust and Reputation”.

According to journalistic sources, the system developed by Ly seeks to constitute a new layer of trust for the Internet. Where anyone can evaluate the reliability of other individuals and their personal information.

There is also Michael Casey, author of the book “The Age of Cryptocurrency: How Bitcoin and Digital Money Defy the Global Economic Order”, who raises the idea of ​​reputation tokens to prevent fake news in the world of journalism.

«I see Blockchain as a powerful tool to track and follow audience traffic on websites. Creating more transparency for the online advertising industry.

Equally, universal identity such as the one already launched with UBI, and its “Proof of humanity” platform, could be useful. It registers profiles of humans that are tokenized in Ethereum.

In closing, do you agree with the proposal of Haz Æ 41, to measure the reputation of Ethereum? Leave us your opinion in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this quote from Michael Casey: “The end result is a world in which content producers directly control and monetize their works as they see fit.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related