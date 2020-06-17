The death of African-American Rayshard Brooks five days ago in Georgia (USA) has sparked a new debate about pistols that give electric shocks, supposedly created to reduce tension in confrontations but that may have the opposite effect.

Those weapons did not work in the Brooks case, where two police whites tried to reduce with downloads before one of them shot him in the back.

These are the keys to the new controversy about these weapons:

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE RAYSHARD BROOKS CASE?

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was sleeping in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Wendy’s fast food restaurant, when two police Whites did a breathalyser test that was positive.

Brooks struggled with the police and they gave him downloads Electric are his pistols, to which Brooks reacted by grabbing one of those devices. He ran out and threw downloads one of the agents who almost at the same time took out his firearm and shot.

HOW DO THE ELECTRIC GUNS?

The pistols give downloads up to 50,000 volts, which cause muscle contractions and immobilize the subject.

There are two ways to use them: directly on the person at close range or, if it is far away, the pistol launches two hook-shaped stabbing darts that are connected by cables and that, when grasping the individual, form a closed circuit and deliver the shock , says Professor Efe Dennis Kenney from John Jay University in Manhattan.

« What happens is that the muscles freeze and the person falls to the ground because they cannot control their movements. Obviously, when the hand is removed from the trigger the voltage stops and little by little the person can regain control, » he explains. Kenney.

The pistols are known as « Taser » by their manufacturer Axon Enterprise, formerly known as Taser International, and who chose this name by the initials of a 1911 novel titled « Tom Swift and His Electric Rifle » (Tom Swift and his electric rifle , in Spanish).

WHY ARE THEY USED?

Axon Enterprise advertises the pistols as « weapons smart « allegedly serving to ease tension in confrontations between the police and a suspect.

The idea is that an electric shock is preferable to a shot and the company assures that its use has served to « save » 234,744 people from the death or a serious injury, a fact that the company offers based on internal studies but that has not been externally corroborated.

What other studies have shown is that these devices serve to protect the agents themselves, according to the Executive Forum for Police Investigation (PERF), which groups police chiefs from major US cities.

A 2009 PERF audit showed that the wounds of the police they decreased 76% during the first half of the 21st century in all those departments that had started using these devices.

CAN THEY CAUSE DEATH?

A 2011 Justice Department study, conducted under the government of President Barack Obama (2009-2017), reported that 200 Americans had died after being electrocuted and that six of them died after hitting their heads after losing control. of your muscles.

According to that study, a « cycle » of downloads It lasts five seconds and does not usually cause permanent damage, although there is more risk for those with heart or mental illness. The danger increases when the 15 seconds of downloads and at 40 they can cause heart failure and death.

In its latest 2012 study, Amnesty International (AI) estimated that 500 people had died in the US from electric pistols and warned that the highest number of deaths occurred in the states of California (92), Florida (65) and Texas (37).

ARE THEY USED IN OTHER COUNTRIES?

The NGO Civil Liberties for Europe assured in 2018 that police 107 countries, including Canada, Brazil and the United Kingdom, use these weapons.

Its main manufacturer, Axon Enterprise, says it has sold them to 700,000 public safety « professionals » around the world, although it does not specify in which countries.

Amnesty International has warned of its use in children in the US while the UN Committee Against Torture in 2007 expressed concern that they may be used to torture detainees. .