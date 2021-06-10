Can dogs learn words quickly?

Study conclusions

In the exclusion-based task, dogs demonstrated that they could select the new toy when its owner said a new name, confirming that dogs can choose by exclusion. That is, they are able to exclude all other toys because they already have a name and select the only one that does not have it. However, when the scientists analyzed the dogs’ ability to recognize the toy by name (changing the real name to an equally novel fake one) they were able to observe that the dogs failed.

The other condition, the social one, where the dogs played with their owners while they spoke the name of the toy, turned out to be much more successful. In fact, the dogs quickly learned the name of the toy, even after hearing it only 4 times. Whiskey and Vicky Nina were able to select the toys by name without any inconvenience after learning the names in this way.

Thus, according to Adam Miklósi, ethologist and co-author of the study, this learning is similar to the way children acquire vocabulary around two or three years.