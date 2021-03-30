Can diamonds burn?

According to Rick Sachleben, a chemist at the American Chemical Society, carbon must first be converted into a gaseous form so that it can react with air and form a flame. And, to do this, the best way is to apply a huge amount of heat, because diamonds they start to burn around 900 degrees Celsius.

When a diamond is first burned, it begins to glow red and then turns white. The heat develops a reaction between the surface of the diamond and the air, turning the carbon into a colorless gas (i.e. carbon monoxide). Carbon monoxide, in turn, generates more heat and reacts with oxygen.

However, the fire does not usually last long, since to feed the flame pure oxygen would be needed instead of ambient air, It only contains 22% oxygen. In addition, the carbon monoxide that rises from the diamond ignites in the presence of oxygen, creating a fire that appears to glide over the surface of the stone.