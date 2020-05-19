A study found that neither eggs nor sperm are “gateways” of covid-19

A study carried out by the director of the MARGen clinic in Granada, Spain, Jan Tesarik, and published in the journal Reproductive Biomedicine Online, has shown that Neither sperm nor egg are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“Neither sperm nor eggs have the components that can be used by the virus as a gateway: the angiotensin-converting enzyme type 2 (ECA2), particularly abundant on the surface of epithelial cells of the alveoli of the lung (pneumocytes), the preferred port of entry for the virus, ”explained the expert.

ECA2 molecules are present in cells of the nasal passages, the intestine, the kidneys, the bladder and the heart, which represent potential alternative routes of entry of the virus into the body. Therefore, the absence of ECA2 molecules in sperm and eggs “excludes” the transmission of COVID-19 in in vitro fertilization, performed by microinjection of the sperm into the cytoplasm of the egg (ICSI).

“A conclusion empirically confirmed by the absence of vertical transmission (from parents to children) of the disease”, Tesarik has detailed, to warn that, despite this, the transmission of man to woman in the sexual act cannot be excluded.

In fact, a recent study has detected the presence of the Covid-19 virus in the ejaculate of some men affected by the disease. The ejaculate contains several other types of cells, in addition to the sperm that can, in theory, transmit the virus, although no actual case of sexual transmission has yet been documented.

“The advantage of ICSI is that all cells, other than the sperm to be injected, are killed, and transmission is impossible. It is also impossible to transmit the woman to the man in the sexual act, because the virus is absent in the vagina, “emphasized the doctor.

One of the main concerns of couples is knowing to what extent the situation created by the pandemic can deteriorate their fertility status. According to another recent study, these risks exist and can be of various kinds, such as a direct effect of the virus on the reproductive organs, toxic effects of environmental disinfectants, anxiety caused by confinement conditions and, above all, various antiviral treatments.

In men, although the virus cannot attack sperm, ECA2 molecules are present in different other types of testicular cells that promote sperm development and maturation. Consequently, your infection can indirectly affect the quantity and quality of sperm in your testicles.

Also, young men affected by Covid-19 should have their spermiogram and sperm DNA integrity evaluated and, in case of progressive deterioration, freeze the sperm before major damage occurs. In fact, testicular damage was recorded in a previous epidemic with the SARS virus, closely related to the new coronavirus. However, no significant impairment of female reproductive function was detected.

Other risks, “perhaps more relevant”, are the consequences of the state of panic caused by both the fear of getting sick and seeing the economic and employment future in jeopardy. ANDChronic stress caused by the pandemic disrupts the regulatory hormonal axis between the hypothalamus, the pituitary gland, and the adrenal glands, with possible damage to sperm and eggs. Regarding the use of disinfectants, despite various suspicions, no toxicity to the reproductive system has yet been demonstrated.

Medications and fertility

On the other hand, the doctor has commented that some antiviral therapeutic agents, such as remdesivir, ribavirin, lopinavir / ritonavir, chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine, produce various adverse effects on sperm.

“So far, none of those drugs have shown efficacy against the virus, despite the many prospective studies underway. Regardless of their effectiveness, most are more or less toxic to various systems of the human body, including the reproductive system, ”said Dr. Tesarik.

Finally, he highlighted the importance of extending clinical trials to drugs that have shown positive effects in previous epidemics with viruses of the same family as Covid-19, such as melatonin, which has no toxicity and has several protective effects in humans. , including the prevention of different types of cancer.

