can charge laptops at 240W

Not only will the connector change, you will also need a special charging cable.

One of the connectors that every time is more present in all types of devicesFrom Android smartphones to laptops, it’s USB-C. This connection now has a new standard that will double your power, thanks to which we can charge laptops to 240W.

The USB-C will increase its power from 100W to 240W

As we can read in The Verge, the forum for USB implementers, also called USB-IF, has just announced that it is going to double the amount of energy that can be sent via a USB Type-C cable up to 240 watts, a power that will allow us to charge mobile terminals, tablets and even the vast majority of laptops on the market.

Until now, the USB-C standard had a maximum power of 100 watts, which allowed mobile devices to be charged, but not laptops that technically can be charged via USB Type C due to a lack of electrical power.

For example, the 15-inch Dell XPS requires a power of 130W to be able to load it and continue using it at the same time, something that is unthinkable with the current standard but that will be possible with the new 240W power.

This new specification of USB-C that the USB-IF has baptized as Extended Power Range (EPR) It will allow us to even charge our gaming laptop through its USB Type C port. For this, we will need both new chargers like new USB-C cables, which will have to endure up to 5A and 50V to be compatible with this new charging power.

As you can see in the image that we leave you on these lines, everything seems to indicate that this increase in power of the USB-C will also cause manufacturers to be forced to modify the design of laptop chargers.

Despite all this, there will still be very powerful laptops requiring more than 240W to charge, since in the market we can currently find several models that come standard with a 330W power supply.

