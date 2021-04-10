Can camouflaged cars and mobile radars be placed anywhere?

It is likely that, if you are not a member of the meritorious, you do not feel special adulation for the camouflaged cars and mobile radars of the highly valued General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). Many believe that they are only there with a tax collection effort, others, to ensure that we comply with the law at all times, but that is a debate that could lead to hours of debate. However, what they should not do at any time is put other drivers at risk.

Why do we say this? Because there have been cases in which such a cinemometer or such a camouflaged car is in a location that, at least, is particular. Can both speed measurement devices and discreet vehicles driven by law enforcement officers be placed? anywhere? To do this, you have to open the General Traffic Regulation and look for the Article 68, where the rule that regulates the placement of these cars and sanctioning machines belonging to the authority is established.

We understand that the general anger at positioning mobile radars in areas where drivers know that there is no real danger (“Black point”, as they call it in the DGT), or when must travel at a slower speed than the main road as for example in a poorly urbanized peripheral area. And, in most cases, when you have seen him crouched there behind the guardrail, it is already too late and the capture of your vehicle – with its respective license plate, of course – has already been done by the radar.

But, to the case, let’s see what Article 68 tells us. Specifically, the third paragraph of point 1 states: “The agents of the authority responsible for the surveillance, regulation and control of traffic may use or place their vehicles in the section of the Route that is necessary when they provide assistance to users of this or required by the needs of the service or circulation. In addition, These will determine in each specific case the places where the vehicles of emergency services or other special services should be located ”.

Translated into colloquial language, the regulations dictate that the authorities themselves will be the ones who assess the security of their positionTherefore, the location of mobile radars and camouflaged cars is subject to the judgment of the agents themselves. In other words, if you don’t agree with its location, it’s your word against his, and you are unlikely to win your argument. Logically, that place should not impede the proper flow of traffic or be a source of distractions, something for which it could be appealed.

For some years now, the DGT has communicated the location of all the fixed radars on the country’s road network, and sometimes even manifests the presence in the area of ​​mobile speed controls, especially when it comes to national roads; Within the town it is another matter, since the pertinent municipalities are not usually given to inform about this type of control (or any, really). But, the truth is that Traffic is not obliged to report the presence of mobile speed controls.

Source: DGT, Autopista