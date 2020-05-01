On Thursday morning, 30, President Jair Bolsonaro expressed his opposition to the preliminary decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), which suspended the appointment of Ramage. The president accused the magistrate of “acting politically” and generating an “institutional crisis”. Behind the scenes, Bolsonaro said he had an “obsession” with finding a way to nominate the family-friendly delegate to the post. But can the president appoint the delegate, even if the Supreme Court decides otherwise? Experts heard by state diverge.

In the assessment of the lawyer Telma Rocha Lisowski, PhD in State Law from the University of São Paulo (USP), in the current circumstances, Bolsonaro would have the power to re-appoint delegate Ramage to the post in the PF. “In purely formal terms, there is no rule that says that the president could not re-nominate someone who has already been nominated or that prevents him from nominating a person twice to the same position,” says Telma.

Bolsonaro canceled Ramage’s appointment after a decision by Alexandre de Moraes, who provisionally tried a writ of mandamus presented by the PDT. For the lawyer, the minister’s decision suspends only the previous appointment, already canceled, and does not prevent new appointments.

A similar understanding is shared by the federal counselor of the OAB-PE, Silvia Nogueira. “The minister did not prevent him from being nominated again. In that act, he understood that the nomination should not prevail because of everything that was put against that person. But a minister of the STF cannot prevent the president of the Republic from nominating again whomever he wants “, he says.

The president’s action, however, could be questioned again and a new appointment of Ramage could be seen as a disrespect for Moraes’ decision, analyzes Telma. “Bolsonaro would not be explicitly hurting any law, but he would be doing an act contrary to the spirit of the legislation. For an interpretation that takes into account more material aspects of the content of that act, a thesis could be constructed that this would be a way of circumventing, a act of disrespect to the decision of the STF minister “, points out Telma.

The director of the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP), Floriano de Azevedo Marques, considers that, while the Moraes injunction is pending, no new appointment is necessary. “The reasons that led the minister to grant the injunction are exactly the same. In law there are the concepts of connection and lis pendens. The matter is pending in court and the parties cannot innovate or change the matter”, he analyzes.

