can be deducted, but it costs

The General Directorate of Traffic has explained in its Twitter account the meaning of a signal that they have recently incorporated and that is unknown to most of the population.

To find it you will have to be in a large city of more than 50,000 inhabitants, as they have detailed.

The sign in question is similar to the no-entry sign, but inside the circle there is a car and some black dots. This serves to identify existing low-emission zones in large cities to promote sustainable and healthy mobility.

Through it, only vehicles that have the C label, the ECO label or the Zero Emissions can circulate. The rest of the drivers will have to leave the car outside and move on foot, in rental cars, public transport, etc.

In addition, the DGT has also reported that island territories must establish low-emission zones before 2023. Madrid and the Barcelona Metropolitan Area have already begun to establish these low-emission zones and, on a continuous basis, other cities will do so.

Recently, the DGT explained the meaning of another sign: one made up of an orange background and the drawing of a passenger car, a truck and a motorcycle on waves. What it means is that in the next kilometers – according to which it indicates -, the road will be dangerous.

“If you see this sign on a conventional road, it is warning you that this is one of the most dangerous sections and that speeding is especially monitored for the length of the section indicated. It circulates at an adequate speed ”, warned the DGT.

