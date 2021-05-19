Can Animals Get Heart Attacks?

What is a heart attack?

Heart attacks occur when a blood vessel that delivers oxygenated blood to the heart becomes blocked and a piece of heart tissue dies from lack of oxygen. When a part of the heart dies, it cannot contract and it also fails to propagate the electrical wave that moves through the rest of the heart telling it to contract. That can make the heart stop, causing death unless an intervention is performed.

In addition, although the hearts of mammals are very similar and theoretically they can suffer a heart attack, most of the time this is not the case. For example, according to Oakland Veterinary Referral Service, heart attacks they occur very infrequently in dogs. In fact, not even captive chimpanzees (which are closely related to humans) have heart attacks, despite sharing risk factors such as physical inactivity and high cholesterol levels.

Therefore, according to the researchers, it would be more appropriate to ask why people can have heart attacks. According to various investigations, poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle they are risk factors for atherosclerosis (that is, for the accumulation of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the walls of the arteries).

However, 15% of heart attacks happen for the first time in people without heart risk factors. According to a study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, people can be prone to heart attacks due to a mutation that is unique to humans.