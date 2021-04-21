Can a phone be the best camera for a youtuber or a video clip?

Traditionally, the use of the videos that are recorded were limited to a personal sphere, in which they were only shared with friends and family. However, Video streaming platforms such as YouTube have achieved that the videos are seen by thousands and millions of people around the world.

It is for this reason that people who decide to share their creations with the rest of the planet they need a camera that ensures the best possible image quality. A camera that behaves very well in any situation and that is manageable to take it anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy S21 to record on Youtube

Until a few years ago, this was only offered by SLR or professional cameras. However, the evolution of technology and mobile photography has made our phone the best possible camera today. Among all those that we can find in the market, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family is the one that offers the best results.

The choice of this phone is not accidental, and for this we have taken into account both its camera module and the functions they incorporate to help record and obtain incredible results in post-production.

From recording the video clip with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, like Mufasa, by Aron Piper, to being the camera of a professional youtuber, with the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. To prove, we have put the latter to the test by recording a video in vlog format in different scenes and thus know their potential. This is the result:

In our case, Cecilia Saia, a youtuber with more than 200,000 subscribers on her channel, you have used the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G as the only device while recording your video. From the shots in which she records herself to the shots in which she travels through the city of Madrid.

Vlogger Mode and Director’s Perspective

Samsung has done a great job with its front camera and we have a camera that borders on professional. If we are going to be recording a vlog, the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S21 can record in 8K and 4K up to 60fps – something many professional cameras still can’t do– and it’s wide enough that you don’t have to rely on selfie sticks to get a good frame.

On the other hand, using the telephoto lens of the main camera you can make resource shots, which are very useful when we have to show different products up close and highlight their best features.

Outdoors, in addition to the front camera and telephoto lens, the wide angle is perfect for showing landscapes and historic centers. Also It serves to take some shots that put us in context, showing everything we have around us. Here the stabilizer becomes our best friend, so that moving shots do not look jittery and give the impression that the camera is floating while it follows us.

If what we need is even more image quality, we can take advantage of the ability to record up to 8K, which will make our videos look good for years and years.

For the most professionals, both for video and photos You can adjust parameters such as ISO, shutter speed, white balance to your liking and more parameters.

Photographs with an incredible level of detail

So far we have talked about the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone only in its video recording function, but what results does it offer when we want to take photos? Well, we will also be amazed.

Among other factors, to obtain the best results, We have a module with three cameras: a wide angle, the main camera, and the telephoto lens that in addition to making a 2X zoom can reach up to 30X to capture distant objects. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, it reaches up to 100 increases, so there will be no distant object that escapes into the camera.

When we talk about this level of magnification, consider the work that Samsung has done to make a zoom of up to 100X easy to use.

5G connectivity and fast charging

Finally, two aspects that complement the photographic section are 5G connectivity, with which we can upload all the videos and photos to our server in the cloud or with our friends in record time; and fast charging, with which in the time that passes while we have a coffee, we will have for several hours of use.

In summary: if we want to start a career on YouTube or simply want to photograph and record videos with a multitude of options, unleashing our creativity on any stage And without fearing that the result will not be good, the Samsung Galaxy S21 probably has the best camera in a phone, so it is a terminal to consider.

