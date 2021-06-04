Can a food really help you to be brown?

Sunbathing to maintain a tan or stay tan longer is something we have all heard about. But, is it true that certain foods can be used to stay tanned or stay tanned longer?

“Foods rich in vitamin C and beta-carotene can help us tan better and prolong the tan”, explains to Hypertextual Sílvia Romero, Dietitian-nutritionist. And what foods can enhance tanning? “We can recognize foods rich in beta-cartons by their color. The foods yellows and oranges (carrots, medlars, peaches, pumpkin, melon, mango …). Green leafy vegetables like spinach, chard, broccoli, broccoli, lettuce, sprouts … “, he adds.

Beta-carotenes turn the skin orange

“When you take a lot of beta-carotene the skin turns an orange color, which also seems that you are tanned,” he says from the other side of the phone Monserrat Fernandez Guarino, a dermatologist at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital.

Vitamin C, protects the skin when sunbathing

That is to say, while beta-carotenes “help to maintain the tan or lengthen it over time, vitamin C is an antioxidant”. “It does not make sunbathing more intense or lasting but it helps protect the skin from solar radiation“He adds. And these are the” foods of red color “, says Romero. For example,” tomatoes, strawberries, cherries, red pepper, watermelon hydrate us and provide us with vitamin C “.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant; so it protects the skin from ultraviolet radiation and aging

Furthermore, Fernández Guarino explains that “everything that is antioxidant protects from ultraviolet radiation and aging “. And for that reason, they are ingredients that” we also find in creams, because the aging of the face is caused by the Sun “adds the dermatologist.

On the other hand, “there are also oral capsules and bronzers can be used in capsules”, explains the dermatologist to Hypertextual. “And they provide 5% more sun protection. Do not forget the cream protector, of course. But there is patients who have sensitivity to the Sun, that 5% is important. It is not for healthy people, but it does protect their skin a bit, “he concludes.

Going dark is not easy; but we can have extra help if we also have adequate nutrition. You always have to eat a balanced diet, but with a month to a few days before starting to expose ourselves to the Sun, according to the experts, it may be enough to have the perfect tan after sunbathing. Of course, we cannot forget about the recommendations to do it carefully.

