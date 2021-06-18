Can a Bizum sent to the wrong number be canceled? | Technology

Bizum is a very simple application to use, but a little mistake can result in a payment to the wrong person. Can the money transfer be canceled?

The simplicity of applications like Bizum can play tricks. We have used this application so often this year that we carry out the procedures even with our eyes closed, but this overconfidence translates into failures that are later difficult to reverse.

From the application they remind us that it is not possible to cancel a payment that has already been approved and sent. If you have the wrong person or have paid more than the bill there are several options, but they are not as simple as hitting the cancel button.

The first thing we can trying is reasoning with the other person which, in general, will be a friend or relative, and ask them to return it to us with another Bizum. If the person is not reasonable or we do not know him, Bizum advises us ask the bank for help with which we have processed the transfer and see the options that they give us.

Bizum has become the most popular payment system between individuals through mobile phones in Spain. As in any other medium, scams are also possible. What are the steps to follow to claim?

On the other hand, if the fault is that we have received money that does not correspond to us or from a person we don’t know, the alternatives are similar. If you know that person, returning the money with another transfer is the fastest and most responsible process.

If you do not know the number, you can contact the bank to locate that person – perhaps it is a contact that you deleted without realizing it – it can be a confusion, but also a scam system.

In third place, we may receive a collection request that does not correspond to us. A friend claims us the part of a dinner in which we have not been by mistake. In this case, the Bizum application does have the possibility of rejecting it and there is a process of up to 7 days to accept it or not. In the case of payments, the process is completed in 5 seconds, so it is not so easy to cancel them.

In any case, many of these mistakes can be avoided from the start. checking the data several times before finishing the process and accepting the payment. In addition, Bizum advises use only contacts to send money and do not write the number by hand to avoid errors when dialing.