Can a 1,080hp Jeep Trackhawk beat Travis Pastrana’s Subaru WRX STI? (+ video)

Yes, the same Subaru WRX STI that was used by the American athlete in Gymkhana 2020, the first that Ken Block did not run – after his severance of relations with Ford, for reasons that have not been communicated. The Pastrana STI develops 862 hp and with the street car it only shares the shape of its body and a boxer design of its engine. It is a competition beast built ad-hoc for Gymkhana and its acceleration seems taken from another planet – something has to do with a weight of only 1,190 kg. Will it be able to beat the world’s fastest Jeep Trackhawk?

The acceleration battle is part of the Hoonigan Media’s “This vs That” saga, in which different cars face each other in acceleration races. There are three rounds, therefore, the winner only has to win two victories. These races used to feature Ken Block’s Hoonicorn, and now, among other cars, a regular is Travis Pastrana’s STI. The Jeep Trackhawk it faces boasts an extensively modified HEMI Supercharged V8, with a 1,080 hp at the wheels using nitrous oxide.

Although it weighs 2.5 tons, it develops more than 1,300 hp and does the quarter mile in just over nine seconds.

This Jeep boasts the Trackhawk quarter mile record, ticking only 9.43 seconds – almost impossible figures for a road legal car. The battle begins with a poor start by Travis Pastrana, and in the second round, the Jeep, despite activating nitrous oxide, does not make a good start. The problem is corrected in the third round, when the Jeep exits slightly early. It would have been an invalid race, if Travis Pastrana hadn’t pursued him. The rules of drag racing say “a chase is a race”, folks.

The Jeep beats the Subaru, in a video that you should not miss, collected on these lines.