CDMX.- In interview with David Faitelson, Jorge Campos assured that Hugo Sanchez He is the best Mexican player in history and is even part of the top 5 in the world. It also considered as an error that Sebastian Jury has reached Cruz Azul.

In the interview with Faitelson, Jorge Campos assured that Hugo Sánchez is above Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Rafa Márquez, noting that no one is going to achieve what the enta Pentapichichi ’did and stressing that‘ Hugol ’opened the borders, played where he wanted and is pride for Mexicans.

Where I am going, I hear Hugo’s name. He is out of the ordinary, he comes from another world, from another planet. Hugo, I don’t think anyone will get over it, ”he declared.

Hugo Sánchez at Real Madrid

Jorge Campos assured that, in current soccer, the goals that Hugo Sánchez scored in Real Madrid, assuring that Cristiano has been celebrated when he has only scored two goals for the Chilean, but when ‘Hugol’ played, there were five or six per season.

Worldwide, Hugo Sánchez, there he goes with some. Top 5. Yes, I think so. In Mexico it is number 1. Why not? A Chilean from Hugo was normal to put her in, she put them in per game ”, he declared.

Jorge Campos also pointed out that he gets along well with Hugo Sánchez, despite the fact that the exporter was a technical assistant to Ricardo Antonio La Volpe.

Consider as an error that the Jury has reached Cruz Azul

In an interview for W Deportes, Jorge Campos stated that, for him, it is a mistake that Sebastián Jurado has reached Blue Cross, because it has no rhythm

You have to have rhythm. To this guy (Jury) I don’t know who runs it, or who handled it or what he thought. They tell me ‘go to America’ and there is Ochoa; ‘Go to Cruz Azul’ and there’s Corona; “Go to Chivas,” is Toño Rodríguez, “he declared.

Campos assured that the Jury must ask for an opportunity to compete, where he will play.

“Cruz Azul buys me, lend me. There are ten teams where I can be a starter. Give me the opportunity to continue growing as a soccer player ”, he declared.

Sebastián Jurado with Cruz Azul

For Campos, Jury has already shown that he can play, he has already gone to the Mexican National Team, but now he has no activity.

For Clausura 2020, Sebastián Jurado arrived at Cruz Azul and has only played one game in the Concacaf Champions League.

On this note:

.