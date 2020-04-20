The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, pointed out on Monday that the BC will continue to monitor whether credit is reaching the tip and that, if necessary, the institution will announce more measures to improve the targeting of resources.

He said he believed that the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) known as the “War Budget” – which, among other actions, allows the BC to buy bonds directly on the market – will be approved by the National Congress and will help improve market fluidity credit.

The head of the BC also stated that the scenario analyzed by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) at its last meeting – on March 17 and 18 – has changed.

At the time, the collegiate cut the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage points and estimated that both a further reduction in interest rates and additional monetary easing could become “counterproductive” if they result in tightening financial conditions.

“At no time did we say that monetary policy was not effective, that it had lost effectiveness and that we were not looking at it,” said Campos Neto at the live promoted by Grupo Estado.

The BC president was asked about the interest market reaction to comments he made earlier on Monday in a closed press conference. “What we are talking about is that we understand that the conditions we had at Copom have changed a lot since then, including inflation expectations.”

DI rates fell sharply, with the DI January 2021 – which concentrates bets to the Selic level at the end of 2020 – closing at 2.8%. Basic interest is currently at 3.75% per year.

Asked about the reaction of the market on Monday to the domestic political news, Campos Neto said that “there was no major factor in the market” that caught his attention.

“Our job is not much to comment on what’s going on (on the political side), but to understand what that means for our policy.” For Campos Neto, there is “little doubt” that the PEC will be approved and there are no “great difficulties” in Congress to approve the measures.

The dollar closed at the second highest price in history, and the Ibovespa was practically stable.

FLUIDITY OF CREDIT

The BC president was asked several times about how the monetary authority would ensure that credit reaches those who need it most and at what price.

Campos Neto replied that what the BC can do now is to monitor whether this is happening. But he noted that if more targeting measures are needed, they could be announced without giving further details.

“We understand that Brazil made earlier (measures) and more quantity, made more direction, so this should start to flow better”, he said, admitting, however, that this does not mean that the credit price will be the same as before, already that, he argued, the risk premium is higher.

He cited data released earlier by the BC on credit concessions in March, when the country was already hit by Covid-19. Concessions have increased, and, according to the BC, this performance is related to the measures taken by the municipality to promote the smooth functioning of the financial market.

Campos Neto cited that, of the line of 91 billion reais created by the National Monetary Council (CMN) for the Central Bank to grant loans to banks with guarantee of debentures, there have already been operations totaling “more or less” 9 billion reais.

But there has been “little demand” on the side of Time Deposit operations with Special Guarantee – whose guarantee from the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) has been raised to 40 billion reais.

Among repo operations with foreign currency securities, “more or less 15%” of the expected total has already been carried out, said the head of the BC. And there are already approved loans backed by guaranteed financial bills.

“In a way, the potential of 1.2 trillion (of reais in the measures), we are walking in it.”

Campos Neto classified as “lack of knowledge” proposals to sell dollars from reserves in order to raise funds for investment in infrastructure, for example. According to him, given the history of the formation of reserves in the country, selling them for this purpose would be the same as issuing debt, which would increase the net debt.

PERFORMANCE WITH TREASURY

The head of the BC said that there is no idea of ​​”competing” with the National Treasury in the market for public bonds, but “complementary”, and that the intention is to act in the interest market when dysfunctionalities are perceived.

“The Treasury can enter. It will have limitations, and we will always be acting in coordination,” he said. Campos Neto stressed that the objective would not be to “force” the long curve of interest rates downwards in times of stress, but “to prevent it from rising in a dysfunctional way”.

Campos Neto said that the Treasury has cash limitations – which, according to him, currently serves six months of maturities -, while the BC has a balance sheet with “quite a large space”.

The BC can operate in the secondary bond market via auction and “today” there is “no” financing difficulties for the government, also because interest rates have fallen.

