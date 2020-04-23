Exclusive unit for covid-19 opens its doors in a month and is set up by an NGO that serves indigenous people, with donated resources, in a gymnasium given to the city; management will be a municipal hospital

In Campinas, an exclusive field hospital for the treatment of coronavirus cases began to be set up this Monday, 20th, which will have a capacity for 114 beds. Scheduled for delivery in a month, the unit will be linked to the Municipal Hospital Mário Gatti and will serve as a backup for less severe cases of patients with the covid-19.

Largest city in the interior of São Paulo, Campinas has 199 confirmed cases of the covid-19 and ten died, until this Wednesday, 22. There are still another 512 suspected cases. This Wednesday, the local city government extended the isolation rules until the 10th, after a decision by the state government.

Set up in a gymnasium given to the city hall, close to Hospital Mário Gatti, the forecast is that in one month it will start functioning, with 36 beds. The rest will be activated in three stages: first 18, then 30 more and the remaining 30. The unit will receive only patients referred by the regulation center and will serve as a gateway to the units of the Mário Gatti chain.

The field hospital is built by the NGO Exped Expedições da Saúde (EDS), which provides voluntary assistance to isolated indigenous peoples. Chaired by doctor Ricardo Affonso Ferreira, the NGO entered into a partnership with the city of Campinas, which will manage the unit and seek state and federal resources for funding. With resources, goods and services donated by a group of businessmen and partners, the NGO transferred from Manaus to Campinas the mobile surgical center used to assist isolated indigenous peoples, which would begin to assist the munduruku Indians, in the city of Jacareacanga (PA), in May.

