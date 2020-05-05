The Ambulatório Médico de Especialidades (AME) in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, received four patients with covid-19 transferred from the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, where the supply of beds is close to collapse. Health officials and the mayor, Jonas Donizette (PSB), say the city cannot support this extra demand. The fear is of overload in the local service network – a reference for a region of 6.5 million inhabitants – and increased transmission of the new coronavirus, still below the state average.

“We have two concerns,” said the Municipal Health Secretary of Campinas, Cármino Antônio de Souza. “One that we are not able to attend to this volume (of patients). We hear the numbers from São Paulo, they are impressive, they are a hundred, two hundred times higher than the numbers in Campinas.”

But the biggest fear is an explosion of coronavirus cases. “The biggest concern we have is the movement of people who are living with those who are positive covid-19. This would increase the flow of relatives, friends and people who would eventually come to the city,” explained the secretary, in a balance presented on Monday -Friday, 4, of covid-19 data and measures to deal with the pandemic in Campinas.

Largest city in the interior of São Paulo, Campinas registered 403 confirmed cases of the disease and 22 deaths until this Monday. There are another 157 suspected cases under investigation. The municipality, home to a regional health area of ​​42 cities in the interior of São Paulo, has two state reference units for covid-19 care: the recently opened AME Campinas and Unicamp’s Hospital das Clínicas (HC). Together, they have 66 ICU beds reserved for patients with the disease and occupancy rates well below those recorded in Greater São Paulo.

The report found that the State Health Offers and Services Regulation Center (Cross) recognizes that Campinas has an undersized staff for the region, a historical problem that worsens every year in the winter, with increases in cases of respiratory diseases, and which should treat the city as an emergency option, giving priority to other regional hospitals in the surrounding area.

Transferred covid-19 patients

The four patients transferred from Greater São Paulo to Campinas are Francisco Morato (3) and Franco da Rocha (1). Sent last week at the recommendation of Cross, they started to occupy beds at AME Campinas, inaugurated last month, before the deadline, by Governor João Doria to be a unit specialized in handling cases of covid-19 in the State. There are 35 open ICU beds to reinforce referral care in the HC region of Unicamp. On Wednesday, 15 beds were occupied.

“This new AME was revoked, that is, adapted for clinical care and hospitalizations to reinforce the regional structure of care for cases of COVID-19”, explained the Secretary of State for Health, José Henrique Germann, at the time.

The report found that the patients were sent to Campinas in an exceptional way and took into account the location where they were in Greater São Paulo, making it easier to transfer them to the interior than to another region around the capital. Balance of the State Department of Health shows that the occupancy rate of the ICU beds reserved for the care of covid-19 last Saturday was 88.8% in the cities of the Metropolitan Region of the capital, while in the State this average was 67, 9%.

Order

The mayor of Campinas, Jonas Donizette, said that he has already asked and that the local health authorities have made requests to the state government for the local network to be preserved in this process of transferring inmates when the capital reaches collapse.

“We could not make this receipt with a pity of putting the work we did to increase the beds, to preserve beds, to be lost,” said the mayor. Last week, the city announced its plan for a gradual resumption of economic activities, which takes into account the reduced and stable rate of contagion in the city. “It’s worrisome. We’re parked, no more patients have been sent.”

The municipal health secretary said that the service that the city makes reference for the Metropolitan Region of Campinas makes it impossible to receive these patients from Greater São Paulo. “We assumed the Metropolitan Region of Campinas, but we would not be able to assume, under any pretext, the issue of serving São Paulo,” stated Souza. For him, it is necessary to guarantee the “bed reservation” in the city, for the care of patients in the region – which has not yet reached its peak – and preserve the local “epidemiological situation”.

This Monday, the use of masks on public transport in Campinas became mandatory. The city has started distributing 6,000 masks at the city’s bus terminals and expects to reach 100,000. The protective equipment is being made by seamstresses hired by the city.

See too:

