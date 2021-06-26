Campillo (68), two strokes behind the leader after the 2nd round and García passes right in Munich

The Extremaduran Jorge Campillo, with two final birdies (holes 17 and 18), for 68 strokes and 135 (-9), he is the best classified Spaniard, 2nd tied at two for the head, after the second day of the BMW International Open being played in Munich. The Catalan Pablo Larrazabal, 38 years old, former champion of the tournament, is the second best classified Spaniard. He signed 70 shots with an eagle, three birdies and three bogeys, for 136, in the top 10 three shots behind the leader, the Irishman Kearney.

Also highlight the 137 totals of the runner-up of the US Open and the PGA this 2021, both Grand Slams, the South African Louis Oosthuizen, and the Spanish Alvaro Quiros Y Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez.

Sergio garcia, also a former champion of the tournament, suffered his own to get into the court and be able to continue playing the weekend. The 41-year-old from Castellón scored a double bogey, a bogey and six birdies on his card (holes 4, 5, 9, 11, 14 and 15), with suspense at the end because on hole 18 he went into the water with the drive, but still managed to get a valuable par 5 that avoided elimination.