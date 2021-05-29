Campers for rent, the expansion of a business that also awakens in Spain

Roadsurfer bursts in with force

Updated Monday, May 24, 2021 – 10:00

The German company Roadsurfer has already established itself in seven cities with a fleet of 250 units. The demand for motorhomes for travel has been reinforced by the pandemic.

The pandemic has greatly changed our way of life, but also that of traveling and going on vacation. Spain had traditionally been relatively on the fringes of the world of camping and motorhomes, although has undergone significant progress in recent years. And it has skyrocketed since 2020 due to the advantages of traveling, reducing the risk of contagion from the coronavirus.

In fact, last year, registrations of this type of vehicle only decreased by 3.6% and in the first months of 2021 they grow more than 20%. In addition, and according to data from the Aseicar association, 70% of the vehicles available for rental in Spain (about 5,500) were hired last Easter.

This peculiar market is the one that the German start-up has focused on Roadsurfer to enter Spain with the goal of being a leader in a short time. Its keys are flexibility, both in the way of contracting, which is done entirely online, as well as in the type of products and the quality of the service.

Vicente Bayn Nebreda He is the Country Manager for Spain, Portugal and Italy in the company. The company started in February 2020 and within a few weeks the lockdown arrived. It was able to resume activity in June, but after the summer the perimeter closures began and it was quite paralyzed. Since the state of alarm was lifted, reserves have tripled.

Roadsurfer has six rental centers, with dimensions between 500 and 1,000 m2 and close to public transport lines. The first stations in Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga, opened in June 2020, were joined by Bilbao, Valencia and Seville in April. The fleet is of 250 vehicles exclusively of type camper, the smallest models in this category. And specifically, of the models Marco Polo from Mercedes Benz and California from Volkswagen, the most valued by fans around the world. Among them, too 4×4 versions.

Among the peculiarities of this company is that allows you to travel with pets, make a rental from the age of 18 (normally 25 are required) and equip the vehicle with all kinds of elements necessary to Adventure travels, even a portable toilet. The minimum rental is three days and a deposit of 800 euros is required, to which must be added the insurance and extras. Customers have 24 hour assistance.

Bayn, with a long experience in sports management and at Apple, emphasizes that the peculiarity of this company is its youth and its digitization. The company was born in Munich in 2016 at the initiative of some passionate surfers.

SALE AFTER TWO YEARS

It is currently the largest buyer of Mercedes and Volkswagen campers and Its total fleet, 2,500 vehicles, is one of the youngest in the sector because after two years it is Roadsurfer itself that sells the vehicles at a discount of between 30% and 40%.

Was present in Germany, France, Portugal, Spain and from this year, also, in Austria, Belgium, Holland and Italy. The goal is to also reach Canada, USA or even Australia. And by 2025, they hope to reach 25 million accumulated rentals.

The person in charge for southern Europe in the company, which already has a 15-person staff for the three countries, says that 80% of its customers come to the world of motorhomes for the first time through them. His goal for this year is to reach 1,000 rents and they also sell used units from Germany or France.

The latest innovation that they have just launched is a service called Spot, which consists of connecting online people who have access to spaces throughout Europe to park the vehicle. This service avoids having to go to a campsite or park in illegal areas and also discover charming places.

