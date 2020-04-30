In the same broadcast in which he spoke about financial issues in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vasco’s president, Alexandre Campello, was also asked about reinforcements. And kept his feet on the ground. For the representative, it is necessary to organize the club before, with its own resources, going to the market.

Vasco’s squad is three months behind in their salaries. There may already be a stampede (Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco)

– We have a lot to think about before thinking about reinforcements. We don’t know when football will return, if it will return, when the championship will return. This is no time to think about it. It is necessary to think about what we have, to solve the difficulties – warned the president, amending the position of the players, revealed by the captain, Leandro Castan, of wanting to receive the salaries prior to the pandemic before negotiating a possible reduction in wages:

– You asked if the athletes are right: the creditor is always right. The club is indebted to the athletes and it is natural that they are dissatisfied, although they demonstrate that they understand the effort of the club to regularize this situation. I think we need to talk, chat, demonstrate what is being done, the possibilities. I do not believe that the athletes will stay away from the club to overcome the difficulties together – says Campello.

Vasco has three months of back wages. Players can go to court and ask for salary termination. The president of the São Januário club admits Vasco’s financial problems again, but understands that the behavior of the squad denotes partnership and understanding.

– Vasco, even before the stoppage, had two months of salary arrears. Only from the third month is the athlete provided with the condition to terminate the contract in court. With this pandemic, if we already had difficulties, they increased a lot. We are working and a lot. I don’t believe, even for the partnership, for the way the players behaved in 2018 and 2019, going through difficult times showing themselves to be partners of the club, I don’t believe anyone would go to court. I had no information of any athlete thinking about this movement – he added.

