President of Cruz-Maltino understands that, despite the current bad moment, the prospects are optimistic so that the club is fighting with the current economic powers of the country

Vasco released the financial statement for the year 2019 last Thursday, and the scenario of financial difficulties remains. But the club president, Alexandre Campello, is optimistic about another level of economic power and, consequently, technical in the field very soon.

Alexandre Campello leads a club asphyxiated by financial problems, but is optimistic (Photo: Luiza Sá)

– I think that in three or four years we can be competing in the market with any Brazilian team. We have to emphasize that we need to continue investing in the base. We are investing a lot in the base, in the structure … we need to do this. That way, in the coming years, we will produce players and make money from them – projected the agent to the site “Papo na Colina.”

Campello also commented on the São Januário Stadium modernization project. The initial project is divided into stages.

– Modernizing São Januário is fundamental for our financial capacity. We need to expand and make a more profitable stadium for the club. Our games need to generate more money for Vasco, as in other teams – explained the president of Vasco.

It is worth mentioning, however, that the financial statement only confirms the worrying scenario that the Cruz-Maltese club currently has. Salaries have been delayed for three months and about 250 employees have had their respective contracts suspended this week.

