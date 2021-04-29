Campazzo Maquina and Jokic Apuntilla, this is how these Nuggets are

Magnificent show provided by Facu Campazzo in Denver against New Orleans Pelicans. He was not a troupe, he was the protagonist. The Cordovan point guard achieved his first double-double in the NBA, with 19 points and 10 assists, but he not only lived on those numbers: he made three triples in hot moments and made a defense to almost seal the victory. The locals won by the hair, 114-112, in a result that for them seems important to tie the fourth place and be, thus, seeded in the same way that losing is for the visitors, the Pels, who are they move away from the honor zone when it seemed they had woken up. It was not Campazzo, however, who ended the game: it was a block from Nikola Jokic (32) to Zion Williamson (21) that put the Nuggets in an advantage that not even two free throws missed by PJ Dozier. half a second could fog. Those of Louisiana fell short in the comeback of the last quarter and left the Ball Arena saddened and even pissed off by that play of the stopper, which was at the limit of legality.

Denver is 7-1 since the loss of Jamal Murray and still without Monte Morris, which speaks highly of the chemistry created. For Jokic this is an accolade in the face of being MVP, since it shows that he can also be decisive in defense. For Michael Porter, who scored 28, this means continuing a hot streak. For Facu Campazzo, the brilliance and the realization that he can be of more use in a difficult environment than some of his own staff believed.