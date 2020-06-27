The Argentine base of Real Madrid, Facundo Campazzo, fights for a ball with the Uruguayan base of San Pablo Burgos, Bruno Fitipaldo. . / Manuel Bruque / Archive

(Manuel Bruque /)

Madrid, Jun 27 . .- The Argentine Facundo Campazzo (Real Madrid) and the exNBA Nikola Mirotic (Barcelona) head the « Best Quintet » of the Spanish Basketball League 2019-20, which also includes the Slovenian Klemen Prepelic (Joventut), the French Axel Bouteille (Unicaja) and the Georgian Giorgi Shermadini (Iberostar Tenerife), chosen by fans, media, players and coaches

Campazzo and Mirotic have obtained the absolute endorsement of all, reaching the highest possible score.

In the bases section, after Campazzo, the Brazilian Marcelinho Huertas (Iberostar Tenerife) and Sergio Llull (Real Madrid) were the most voted.

Between the forwards there was more discussion, prevailing in fans and press Prepelic, while players and coaches opted for Bouteille.

After Mirotic, among the centers, the most voted was Shermadini, followed by the Georgian Tornike Shengelia (Kirolbet Baskonia) and the Cape Verdean Walter Tavares (Real Madrid).

The second best quintero of the season is made up of:

Marcelinho Huertas, Alberto Abalde (Valencia Basket), Adam Hanga (Barça), Tornike Shengelia and Walter Tavares.