“Campazzo is for the best defensive team of the year”

Campazzo promised war and is giving it. Settling in the NBA is not easy. Its nickname, the best league in the world, gives the occasional clue about the level of the port. Talent is necessary, but not enough. Like the effort. The Facu had it clear before crossing the Atlantic. In each and every one of the interviews he gave before starting his new basketball stage, he remarked: He was going to assume the role assigned to him, work from it and enhance those virtues that, from his point of view and the team, could be most useful. I was going to start the house with the foundations and, now, these are becoming more solid. He chose an ambitious project, with a present and a future, growing and with great aspirations. He is a natural competitor and, for them, competing is a necessity. Denver Nuggets was a destination as ideal as it was daring, like Facundo himself for the franchise. At the close of the market they proved it: Garry Harris and RJ Hampton, the first guard and second baseman, left Denver in the operation that brought Aaron Gordon to Colorado. Campazzo, converted into a combo that alternates outside positions as appropriate, could have been one of the members of the operation, but he stayed. They trust him and show it both in actions and in words.

The compliments, both from rivals and teammates, have been a constant. Even in the worst moments, when the minutes were resisting and the good feelings even more. After a constant rise and fall, stability has arrived (it usually is), and, in it, the positive outweighs the other. Shorter possessions, less direction, more catch and shoot, etc. Campazzo has grown in line with what Mike Malone has asked him to do, making, above all, defense his main weapon. On one of Stephen Curry’s compulsive scoring nights this season, the Golden State Warriors point guard assured that Facundo “had gotten the best of him.” Last night, in a rematch that did not come, Curry again led his team to victory, but having to overcome, again, his cumbersome defense, increasingly commented on within the competition. Several games ago, in the win over the Houston Rockets, John Wall wasn’t so kind. After a robbery at the end of the first quarter, when the American base was already licking his lips, and a foul as a result of the intensity, which ended with Wall on the ground, the Houston player immediately got up to look for the verbal confrontation, visibly unhinged. “This shows the competitiveness of NBA players. They are the most competitive on the planet and Campazzo is one of them. It’s like the plague, enjoy that style of play,” said, at the same time, the Rockets commentators in charge of Retransmission.

“You can override anyone”

The hard loss of Jamal Murray, which greatly complicates the aspirations of the franchise, is synonymous with a collective effort that begins with the base position itself. Against Memphis, after three games as a substitute, Campazzo started as a starter, as it was suspected that it could happen (but it did not happen). It has remained. Surely, because of the absence of Monte Morris, but, regardless of the rotation that ends up settling (to take into account the incorporation of Austin Rivers), its importance continues to grow. He is at his most prolific in terms of minutes, points and assists, being one of the six players on the team with the greatest defensive responsibility in victories. Now, in addition, with the possible loss of Will Barton, pending an MRI, he could even increase his time on the track in some Nuggets that have gone from aspiring to everything to receiving blow after blow.

He is clear about his role, as he warned, and is highly valued by his teammates. “Facundo is part of the best defensive team in the NBA. It doesn’t matter how many minutes he plays. I’m not saying it because he’s my teammate, but he deserves to be in the best defensive quintet. He has the ability to cancel out whoever has to score.”, assured his teammate, JaMychal Green, in this maelstrom of positive contributions. “He’s doing a great job coming off the bench and scoring the best point guard on the opposing team. For me, he’s one of the best perimeter defenders we have in the entire league,” Pau Millsap added to his words. Malone, who has always been very satisfied with his performance, continues without skimping in his speech: “Facu is a rookie for the NBA, but we know that he has played important games in Europe and JJ. OO. He is a competitor who lives for those moments and is not afraid of them. That is what you want from any player.” By and to compete.