Campazzo: from Real Madrid to a supreme opportunity in Denver

The sensations of Facu Campazzo must be, after a crazy year, to be given with a song in the teeth. Not only has he fulfilled his dream, but he has seen himself in a plane close to the one he stepped on in Madrid. In Denver it has cost him a lot, but he ended the year starting in the playoffs even though the reason was an unfortunate injury to a teammate, Jamal Murray. During the first part of the season in the NBA he was only to shoot triples, and that Mike Malone knew him and appreciated him, but he has evolved because they have left him some flexibility, he has surprised those who did not know anything about the defense with the him and may be pleased. His sports year began in a pandemic, in Madrid and knowing that he was out of the team as soon as he received the call from the best basketball league in the world, put a pike in the Rocky Mountains and he turned a situation around in which he was not in full control of what was happening to him.

The Nuggets leave eliminated and with the feeling that with Murray the Suns, at least, would not have given them the shake that they have given them in the conference semifinals. Campazzo held out much better Damian Lillard that a Chris paul who, due to his enormous talent and the ability to dominate all four games, made Malone move and end the campaign by removing Facu from ownership to test with Monte Morris, something that had no major effect.

For the good of Facu Campazzo, making the leap to the NBA at thirty was a train not to be missed. He has been one of those unusual rookies, as Jorge Garbajosa or his compatriot Pablo Prigioni were in their day. The chance comes to you and you have to grab it. At Real Madrid he was being absolute dominator and it must not be hidden that his loss, which has not been covered during the campaign due to financial deficiencies despite being announced in advance, has left Laso’s men very depleted. Well, in Denver he not only had problems adapting to the language or the group, which is logical in these cases, also to develop the game for which he had been hired. In the playoffs he has had the necessary exposure to change many opinions that had been thrown against him and now he can face his second year of contract with greater ease.

The idea that Malone had in mind, or so he conveyed it, was to play minutes of magic with Facu and Nikola. The Argentine has had to work them out, not magic but having them, while the Serbian, unequivocal reference of the team, has ended up being the MVP of the season in the NBA.

The Nuggets’ outside rotation was a problem for Campazzo, who had to earn the job despite the résumé. An injury before he stopped for the All-Star made things even more difficult for him, but he came out stronger. Murray was the starter with Harris at guard, Morris was ahead of him at point guard and Dozier was liked by the coaches because of what he gave in defense. And there were minutes left for Hampton, Howard and Facu himself. The configuration changed when Harris and Hampton left in the Aaron Gordon trade, the accolade that announced there was a candidate for the Ring.

Murray and Dozier’s injuries, and even Barton’s discomfort, forced a way for the Córdoba point guard, who also found himself without Monte Morris in some big games. He has been in command since Murray fell and the circumstances are to take advantage of them.

Campazzo left Madrid averaging 9.9 points and 7.1 assists in the Euroleague. In a season that has also been atypical in the NBA, cut back to return to the regular league schedule in 2021, he has been growing little by little in the Nuggets and the numbers are a good example of that. From the 6.1 points and 3.6 assists of the regular phase, where he started 19 of the 65 games he had, to 9.3 points and 4.1 assists in the final phase. Not going back to the data for Europe, but getting closer. He was cornered to throw triples and little more when it arrived and finished, combining it with more functions, with a 40% success rate. The progression is palpable.

The Argentine has a contract in force, since he signed for two seasons in December of last year. It will therefore be the meat of a possible transferAlthough not because it hasn’t already earned its place in Denver. This last cycle has served as an impulse ramp for Facu also in these terms, the contractual ones, since in the 2021/22 he will start out much better positioned to earn a new salary that will make him stay a while longer in the North American league. Many possibilities open to him.

RELATED | Campazzo points out the differences between the NBA and the rest of the leagues