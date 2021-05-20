Campazzo, Deck, Vildoza … the year the NBA ate Europe

Facundo Campazzo, Gabriel Deck, Mike James, Luka Vidoza and Elijah Bryant. One after another, and in the same order, everyone has packed their bags in this basketball season to fly from Europe and land in the NBA. An unprecedented exodus, not because of the number, which is no longer surprising in an American competition that is increasingly international; but by the forms. With its nuances, but abrupt, fleeting, without room for maneuver. Real Madrid, among all the teams on the old continent, has been the one that has suffered the most. Facu’s departure was not unpredictable, far from it, but it was no less painful for that. From the white offices, which shared the generalized economic problems of the pandemic, it was decided not to make any reinforcement to alleviate the gap. “It was a dogfight. We had to find a way to cover the exit clause,” the agent of the Cordoba player, David Carro, has recently revealed. In the end, the formula was found and Campazzo fulfilled his dream: “As a boy, the NBA was a super distant fantasy (…). I’ve arrived, I’m here and I want to play well, I’m not satisfied with making my debut, I’ll try to make a hole for myself” , declared the point guard to AS upon landing in Denver.

The financial restrictions for North American franchises, which cannot undertake clause payments of more than $ 750,000, were not enough. Neither in his case nor in that of Deck, Vildoza or Bryant, because James’s is a very different case. An atypical situation, with a framework that already embraced eternal debates and that rethinks, in the minds of many, the type of relationships that the NBA can maintain with the rest of the leagues, the objective of whose players is, in countless cases, to end up playing in the American competition. A headache that has always existed for the teams of the old continent, but that is accentuated in situations such as those experienced during this campaign. “The Euroleague and FIBA ​​must urgently sit down and say that ‘no one can go to the NBA until the teams there pay a five million euro clause.’ What has been done here must be respected. I am afraid that, yes that does not happen, the NBA will end up installing a division here at some point, “the award-winning Slovenian coach Zmago Sagadin pointed out last year.

In many cases, the parallels lead us to think of a modus operandi called to project oneself. If within the NBA, this season, it became fashionable to stop playing before the buyouts (Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond …); In relations with the Euroleague teams, the movements have been marked by 1 + 3. A guaranteed course, to test the players, and another three that, according to the results of the previous period, may come to fruition. This is the case of Deck and Vildoza. If you talk about the second, taken to the extreme: the former Baskonia player is not expected to debut this season in the NBA, it will be tested during the summer league and, from there, it will be decided. “There is still a long time for him to come here. Our scouts were delighted with him. We will have time to analyze him during the summer,” Tom Thibodeau, coach of the New York Knicks, the Argentine player’s new team, told the NY Post.

“The NBA constantly ‘steals’ concepts from Europe”

The last to emulate the process has been Elijah Bryant, who has changed Tel Aviv for Milwaukee. The American shooting guard, who has averaged 9.8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists in the current Euroleague, has thus redeemed himself from the past in his native country. In 2018 he was not drafted and, subsequently, he could only be shown in the summer league. First, with the Philadelphia 76ers; later, with the Bucks themselves, who have come to him to seal their squad for the NBA finals. In his case, after payment by the Wisconsin organization of a clause of half a million dollars; that is, within the constraints. Very juicy

Last on the list. One that at times seemed like it could even write down more names. Real Madrid, again, was one of the great losers; although indirectly. The Baskonia, doubly, directly. Even before Vildoza’s move was confirmed, Pierriá Henry’s future threatened to pass through Minnesota. And immediately, leaving the agreement between the Madrid and the Basque entity to nothing for next season, in which, if the NBA does not interfere again, the point guard, predictably, will become part of the white discipline . The American competition has begun to set its objectives for the present, although it is not forgetting the future. The Wolves themselves, in principle, will have Leandro Bolmaro for the next course. The Argentine player, who will join Campazzo, Deck and Vildoza on the albiceleste roster, renewed with Barcelona until 2023 with a clause of $ 900,000, easily salvageable with the quota and compensation in the salary. Regardless, the player was drafted last year in the North American league. After being selected by the New York Knicks in 23rd position, his rights were transferred to the franchise of Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangómez.

Usman Garuba could be next, albeit following the normal draft process. Without frights. After his exhibitions against Anadolu Efes, his name has gained in strength and, placed between positions 11 and 15 of the national team, increasingly generates more compliments: “Clearly we talk that he has the option of becoming one of the best defenders in the NBA”, is shuffled in the ESPN gatherings.

It is not something specific. The respect that the NBA has for basketball practiced in Europe has grown notably in recent seasons. What were previously specific cases are now universal law, with the possibility, through Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, that, for three consecutive years, the MVP of the competition comes from the old continent (speaking, as in the entire article, of basketball origin and not of birth certificate, although now they coincide). “The current gap between American and European basketball is very small. Today some of the best players in the NBA are Europeans and some of the best role players are American,” Ryan Saunders recently declared. , the youngest coach in the US competition in 40 seasons, for this same medium. Without staying there. According to the Wolves, European basketball, today, is a source of inspiration for the best league in the world: “We, as NBA coaches, are constantly” stealing “concepts from Europe,” he said, at the same time that he did not close the door to being able to train one day outside the United States. Developer.

Campazzo, James and Bryant, for the ring

The results prove Saunders right. If the movements could catch the fans, and the teams or players themselves, by surprise; the reactions have been just as surprising. Stages have been burned at high speed, reducing integration processes to the maximum and, where possible, contributing from the first moment. Elijah Bryant, in his debut with the Bucks, had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. His name could enter the plans of Mike Budenholzer in the face of the rotation of a playoffs that will mark the fate of the coach. That is what it has come to, in principle. Along with Anteto, Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday will fight for the ring, as will Campazzo and Mike James. Deck, with very different collective aspirations and with the course closed, has also been an immediate return asset. With performances of up to 16 and 18 points, it seems that he has agreed in Oklahoma, that he rarely will not extend his contract until the three years that, to this day, he is not guaranteed.

The Facu, of all those mentioned, has been the one who has had to sweat the most. Now, injuries through, it is one more asset that the Nuggets must hold on to in the face of the pursuit of a ring that, at times, was very close and, suddenly, cruelly moved away. Campazzo started grabbing many looks in the preseason, then, as a result of the same expectations created, he had to face the most ferocious criticism; now, he is the undisputed holder, with averages that have only increased and that are perfectly integrated into what the NBA demands. Not only does he defend exceptionally, with those fundamentals that surely dazzle Saunders; it also offers the portion of entertainment that the American fan demands. Three of the best assists of the season, according to the NBA itself, are his. He has finished the regular season with 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals. and with the feeling that, facing the next course, he will be able to start without the cloak of doubt surrounding him.

Mike James, for his part, is obliged to do so. The renewal of Dimitris Itoudis as coach of CSKA Moscow, for the next two years, makes it incompatible for the point guard to return to the Russian team. In his case, it was not the NBA who came looking for him: he fled to his homeland, the result of disagreements with the coach. Now, faced with the new situation, it must be seen what happens to his contractual situation, with two years and 5 million remaining. In any case, whether it be a termination or the expansion of the current situation, everything indicates that James will seek to extend his journey through the United States. “I am pleased with his success in the NBA. Mike’s good performances in Brooklyn benefit him as well as us,” said Andrey Vatutin, president of CSKA. After two 10-day contracts, James has earned the chance to fight for the ring with the Brooklyn Nets, next to the big-three and with a sea of ​​possibilities. It fits into the idiosyncrasy of the league, with that table assist for Durant that many classify as the play of the year, and the adaptation has also been fierce: 7.7 points and 4.2 assists. One more. In total, three players who started the season playing the Euroleague and who can finish it off wearing the NBA ring. New Times.