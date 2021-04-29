Campazzo, after his best game: “I live a dream every day”

Facundo Campazzo (30 years and 1.78 meters) played his best game this morning against New Orleans Pelicans since he landed this season in the NBA. The Argentine guard shot up to 19 points (his highest mark) and 10 assists in the victory of Denver Nuggets (114-112). It is his first double-double in the North American League. and comes in his 10th game as a starter, the sixth in a row.

“It was a lot of fun,” said the Facu on the Pepsi Center court. The Argentine spoke to the entire audience of the pavilion, who cheered each of his words once the match closed. “I’m living a dream every day. Playing with these guys, playing in this pavilion, with all the fans. They support us 100% and that gives us extra energy ”.

Murray and the triple

Campazzo has taken over the reins of Denver since the serious injury of Jamal Murray, who will not return to the courts for the entire season. A sensitive loss that the Nuggets, for now, have not noticed: the balance without the point guard is 7-1. “Every game we play for him too”Continued the former Madrid player.

One of his main problems in the NBA is his outside pitch. He averages 36.7% with only 3.1 shots out of three on average. And he recognizes it without problems: “I’m not a shooter, that’s for sure.” However, there are parties that the rifle sight is adjusted. Like this morning, he is hitting three of his six pitches. “If they let me … I’ll try to do it”, He assured. “Try to make the right decision to win. I try very hard to play like this. I just want to win and help my team ”, he concluded.