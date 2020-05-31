In order to increase the number of enrolled students in university entrance exams such as Anhembi Morumbi, FMU and FIAM FAAM, the Laureate group sought out the startup INFLR to develop a marketing campaign using influencers. The result was the achievement of a volume of more than five thousand registrations. The partnership started at Pitch ‘n Pizza, an event promoted by Liga Ventures and reveals numbers that prove the power of strategies like remarketing with celebrities from the digital world as protagonists.

Founded in 2019, INFLR developed a pioneering solution that connects advertisers to influencers, offering great delivery, automation and value differentials for a market that is constantly growing.

Experts say that the influencer market is expected to generate up to US $ 7 billion in the world in 2020. Recent studies have shown that most Brazilian Internet users follow personalities on social networks and up to 50% of these followers consume products indicated by the new voices of the digital age.

To meet the conversion needs of the Laureate Group, INFLR worked on remarketing strategies, guiding users to finalize their registration processes, through stories or updates in the feed created by influencers from various states in the country.

“In addition to posts produced to bring in new users, we work with amplifying videos using Geolocation strategies via the INFLR API. The campaigns took into account a detailed segmentation, according to the target audience of each university in the Laureate Group”, explains INFLR partner Thiago Cavalcante.

In addition to the more than 5,000 enrolled in entrance exams, the INFLR campaign for the Laureate group brought results such as obtaining more than 5.2 million impressions in the campaigns; reach over 1.5 million Internet users; more than 179 thousand interactions with the campaigns and more than 162 thousand visits to the website.

Among the advantages of the platform, there is the possibility for brands to communicate with 100% of the followers of each influencer, carry out remarketing campaigns and even multi-segment this delivery by: age, sex, geolocation, purchasing behavior, etc. In addition, as soon as the organic content of a story ends, the tool can amplify communication for 30 days.

For influencers, the platform has an algorithm that calculates an influence score by analyzing social media profiles and automatically remunerates influencers.

The platform generates reports in real time with the data of each campaign, so that brands and agencies do not depend on manual reports, sent by the influencers themselves. With clients such as Itaú, Droga Raia, Laureate, Porto Seguro, Heineken, GSK, Amstel, the startup INFLR had sales of more than R $ 5.4 million, between January and April 2020.

