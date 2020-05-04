The Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (SBCBM) has just launched across the country the campaign “+ Health, + Solidarity” with the objective of collecting food for the most vulnerable populations due to the social isolation and unemployment caused by the Coronavirus pandemic – COVID-19.

The idea is to engage patients undergoing bariatric surgery by suggesting the exchange of pounds lost with the procedure for pounds of non-perishable food or basic baskets for those in need. Surgeons from all over Brazil are already receiving donations from patients at their Clinics. The donations will go to various institutions and needy communities around the country.

“We have been working for over 20 years fighting the obesity epidemic. We operate hundreds of thousands of people who have lost weight, and have gained health and quality of life. Now, at this moment, we are touched by the hunger and difficulties that thousands of families are experiencing. facing as a consequence of this other Coronavirus pandemic “, explains the president of SBCBM, Dr. Marcos Leão Villas Bôas.

HOW IT WORKS

Bariatric surgeons and members of multidisciplinary teams working to combat obesity (physical educators, nutritionists, psychologists and psychiatrists), members of the entity, are being invited to mobilize their patients and interact with social organizations to collect and distribute donations. Each professional is receiving in his office or indicating an institution that will receive, store and distribute donations.

States such as Bahia, Sergipe, Paraná, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Pará, Goiás and the Federal District are already receiving donations.

TERM

The campaign continues to collect food until May 30 and the last delivery of donations collected is scheduled for early June.

Among the institutions that should receive donations are the Support Group for Children with Cancer (GAAC), in Amazonas; Doutores d’Alma, in Bahia; Terra do Sol Community, in Goiás; Civil Defense of Minas Gerais; as well as shelters, associations and city halls from north to south of Brazil.

The complete list of collection points and benefited institutions is available on the SBCBM website: www.sbcbm.org.br

ESTIMATE

In Brazil, from 2011 to 2018, more than 400 thousand people underwent bariatric surgery according to data from the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) and the Hospital Information System / DATASUS. They are people who lost weight, controlled diseases associated with obesity such as hypertension and diabetes and recovered their health.

