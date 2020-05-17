The musicians Alejandro Escuer and Gabriela Ortiz created the Multidisciplinary Civil Association, Art and Society (MAS +), with the aim of supporting classical and contemporary music in the country, through various axes ranging from linking concert music in Mexico with society. to ensure there is a wealth of high-quality recordings. Now, in the face of the pandemic, they have joined the record company Urtex Digital Classics, to support musicians who are precarious due to the cancellation of concerts.

Thus, with the support of the Google NGO Fund, they launched the “Together for Music” campaign. Solidarity fund to support music professionals, which has the goal of raising 200,000 pesos to support 20 musicians who are in economic vulnerability.

“We created the association to launch projects with a social vocation, we wanted to generate initiatives with a social impact. The idea came up many years ago and it took us a long time to become a grantee, and thanks to the leadership of Guadalupe Moreno Toscano, who serves as the CEO, we have succeeded, ”says Escuer.

Over the years they have tried to create projects with the support of the Chamber of Deputies, for example, holding concerts in indigenous communities; They also sought joint ventures to record symphonic music. Unfortunately, the flutist explains, they have not been possible. This year they joined Urtext and planned to launch a MAS + outreach campaign hard, but then the pandemic occurred.

“The primary objective of MAS + is to ensure that classical music, especially by living composers, has a greater impact on society. However, the musicians have been left without jobs, there are many who are going through a terrible situation and nobody is dealing with this sector, so we created the Together for Music campaign, which is nothing more than a solidarity fund. We are already donations and with the infrastructure of Urtex and ours, we want to help ”, added Escuer.

The composer, flutist, soloist, director of Onix Ensamble, Alejandro Escuer, is president of the association, the composer Gabriela Ortiz, one of the most recognized of her generation, who are the head of MAS +, along with Moreno Toscano and Marisa Canales , CEO of Urtex, started the campaign in early May.

“We had already started talking about how we could collaborate, but when the pandemic came we concluded that we had to do something and the first action was to create the aid fund for professional musicians who are in terrible precariousness. This is how we launched this Together for music campaign and we are happy because we are receiving a good response, ”says Canales.

The fundraising closes on May 31 and according to Canales there could be a second phase because they have received many requests for support, for the moment the goal is to achieve the initial goal. The pages to support are: https://www.masmexico.org/urtextjuntos-por-la-musica and https://www.udcmedia.com.mx/. “We trust that the people will support us, the music has always accompanied us and now, too, the musicians have dedicated their lives to this profession and we hope there will be solidarity with them,” says Canales. The requirements to be one of the beneficiaries are to be an interpreter or composer of concert, contemporary, jazz and traditional music, to be Mexican by birth or naturalized, to be 25 years of age or older, to have a minimum trajectory of three years, not to train part of any paid musical group and check that their performances were canceled between March and August this year.

