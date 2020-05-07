The car rental market is one of the most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The decrease in the mobility of people and social isolation have caused many car rental companies to readjust the dynamics of car rentals, aligning a pricing and period strategy to maintain healthy financial planning. According to data extracted from the EuroIT Tecnologia system for rental companies, among 220 customers who work specifically with Rent a Car, 40% of them have 100% of the activities stopped. The rest of customers had a drop of at least 82% of their turnover.

As a way of enhancing the rental segment, the #juntospelospequenos campaign was launched, with several actions for the sector, such as the sale of used cars and credit lines for cash flow. The non-profit initiative was launched for entrepreneurs in the sector, and aims to help small and medium-sized car rental companies, during the crisis period caused by COVID-19 and will run from 05/06 to 06/06/2020, throughout the country, with the possibility of extension.

Created by EasyCarros and EuroIT Tecnologia, the company also responsible for the Rental Car Blog (www.blogdaslocadoras.com.br), one of the most representative of the sector in Brazil, the campaign already has corporate support from several companies. So far the following have joined as supporters: Linx Pay, Ituran, Audit LocOne, Vers Contabilidade, Ticket Log, Locavia and ST Corretora de Seguros.

The campaign won the adhesion of Rent.com.br, a collaborative and non-profit platform, created to support small and medium regional entrepreneurs in the car rental and mobility segment. Through the support of professionals and supporting companies, who believe in the car rental sector in Brazil, the expectation is to continue generating profit and growth for the market, expanding operations across the country.

“The first question for the creation of the campaign was to decide how to reduce the impact of the crisis on small and medium rental companies. We concluded that the campaign should generate cash flow” today “for the” rentals of tomorrow. Therefore, the rental price will be transferred as soon as possible and at no cost to the rental companies that participate “, explains Fernando Saddi, CEO of EasyCarros.

“We will stimulate sales to rental companies immediately,” says Julian Gritsch, CEO of EuroIT Tecnologia. Through the website, they will promote the sale of unique promotional rates per group, in advance through vouchers. “The amounts will be transferred as soon as possible after receipt of the invoice, all 100% online and at no cost to the rental companies” explains Julian.

Entrepreneurs must register their rental companies at https://lnkd.in/gTHih2Q. and make their fleets available according to the rules established by the initiative. Through the Rent.com.br website, consumers will be able to purchase promotional daily vouchers in advance, and may use them for car rentals until June 2021.

The entire process will be online and free for the rental companies and the transfer of the values ​​of the vouchers sold will be made by Rent.com.br, as quickly as possible after receipt of the invoice.

For rental companies interested in participating, just fill out the form at https://lnkd.in/gTHih2Q. And companies that are interested in supporting the cause, should send an email to contato@rent.com.br

How #juntospelospequenos works

On the 100% free online platform, consumers will be able to purchase vouchers with promotional rates. Rental companies receive daily rates in advance and the rental car can be used until June 2021.

Both for those who wish to rent cars and for rental companies, facilitating and explanatory rules were created. Are they:

For consumers

– Reservations from 1 to 29 nights;

-Groups of cars offered: Basic / Intermediate / Executive;

– Free Km;

– Basic protection included;

– Single rate published by the website in the step model (1 to 6/7 to 14/15 to 29 days);

– Campaign period for requesting reservations between 4/21 to 5/31/2020;

– Valid for use from 04/24/2020 to 06/30/2021;

– Pickup and return of the vehicle in the same city;

– The customer must contact the rental company at least 20 days in advance of the vehicle collection.

For rental companies

– Completely free registration;

– You will receive the money in advance. The amounts will be transferred with the advance discount from the card operator;

– The rental company must combine the day, time and place for the service directly with the customer;

– The invoice must be sent to receive payment;

– In order to participate in the campaign, the rental company will need to fill out the registration form correctly, as well as all requested attachments;

– After the registration is approved, the rental company will need to sign the campaign’s adhesion term.

Corporate Support

For the MKT actions that “gatherospelospequenos” will carry out for the end customer, corporate support from partner companies is being requested for technical costs and disclosure.

About Easy Carros

Present throughout the country, Easy Carros develops technology to facilitate the daily life of rental companies in its three main points: financing, vehicle purchase and operation (automotive maintenance and management of fines and drivers). Its mission is to increase the access of goods and services to 100 million people in Latin America by offering data intelligence, greater control and operational management for the mobility ecosystem.

About EuroIT

EuroIT has the most complete management tools for Car Rental and Fleet in Brazil, has more than 700 customers using its tools, in addition to more than 175,000 managed vehicles and solutions from the complete management of a Rental Company or Fleet manager, with reservation management, short, medium and long term contracts, rental for application drivers and subscription rental solutions, and its consequent billing, management of fines, accidents, maintenance management, CRM, purchasing process (mobilization and fleet demobilization), complete finance (accounts payable and receivable), accounting and tax integrations, creation of websites and booking engines for rental companies, in addition to digital signature processes, electronic check-list, BI – Business Intelligence, integration of fines among many other tools.

Service – #JuntosPelosPenos small campaign

Period with the possibility of extension: 06/05 to 06/06/2020, all over the country.

URL for registering rental companies: Rent!

For companies interested in supporting: contato@rent.com.br

Web site:

https://www.rent.com.br

