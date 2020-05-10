61-year-old woman who was in the risk group died on Sunday, the 10th, at the Anhembi hospital

The São Paulo Municipal Health Secretariat (SMS) updated this Sunday, May 10, the situation of the new coronavirus in the capital of São Paulo and the numbers of Anhembi and Pacaembu municipal campaign hospitals. The Anhembi HMCamp, in the northern zone, recorded the death of a 61-year-old woman by covid-19. The São Paulo City Hall’s epidemiological bulletin does not give further details about the victim, but informs that she was at risk because of comorbidities. There are now 14 deaths in the field hospitals in São Paulo.

The city of São Paulo has two field hospitals managed by the city government (Anhembi and Pacaembu) and one by the state (Ibirapuera). Field hospitals were created to increase the number of hospital beds in the capital. They are not open to the public and treat low and medium complexity cases for the treatment of covid-19 referred by other health units. Currently, Anhembi has 522 inpatients. The Pacaembu hospital serves 146 patients.

Still according to the municipal authority, 1652 patients are admitted to all hospitals in the municipal network today. Of this total, 426 are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). The general ICU occupancy rate reached 87%.

The bulletin also provides a comparison between the evolution of the disease in the last month. The city of São Paulo had registered 1,110 deaths until April 9, considering the confirmed cases as well as the suspected ones. A month later, until May 9, 5,018 deaths were recorded. This represents a 352% increase within 30 days. Today, the city of São Paulo has 28027 confirmed cases and a further 109,207 suspected cases.

