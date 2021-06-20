Campaign events, a cause for the rise in infections in NL

NEW LION. The massive campaign events are one of the possible factors that has led Nuevo León to register an increase in the number of cases in June; This was confirmed by Amalia Becerra, Deputy Director of the Metropolitan Hospital.

At a press conference to update Covid-19 cases, the specialist said that, although there are several factors that lead to an upturn in infections, there is the possibility that the instability of the figures and their upward trend is due to the campaigns elections prior to June 6.

It is a factor, definitely, any activity that involves an agglomeration of people is definitely a factor, the elections were on June 6 and prior to this there were the campaign closings.

“So we are going to count a few days before June 6, increase it by 14 days and then we will wait if there is an increase in more cases,” he said.

Since last June 14, when 147 daily coronavirus infections were registered, 24 more cases have been added; Despite this, Becerra Aquino assured that the figure continues to remain low due to the application of vaccines against Covid-19.

“Cases have increased but hospitalizations have remained more or less constant, we can attribute this to the protective effect of vaccines, when a vaccine begins to be effective in society, deaths and hospitalizations will decrease,” he said.

At the cut of this June 19, the State Health Secretariat counted 171 new infections daily, this being the fifth consecutive day with more than 147 cases and giving a total of 181 thousand 216 total infections.

In addition, there were five more deaths to give a cumulative of 10 thousand 983 and 274 hospitalizations, of this last figure 73 people are connected to a mechanical respirator.

The fatal victims of the virus are three men aged 63, 47 and 71 and two women aged 38 and 23, one of them with infantile cerebral palsy.

