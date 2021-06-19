Campaign closing scandal: sadomasochistic video of a candidate for councilman in New York, son of the creator of “Dora the Explorer”

Zack Weiner, a young candidate for the New York City Council in the Democratic primary, has been peppered with a sadomasochistic video posted on Twitter, with him as the protagonist semi-naked, gagged and “tortured” by a woman.

“My wonderful friend Domme played with Upper West Side City Council candidate Zack Weiner and I’m the only one with the images,” reads a tweet from an anonymous account that posted the video last week, reported today. New York Post.

“The footage was shot at the Parthenon studio in Midtown, which is known for its high-quality BDSM dungeons.” The 26-year-old candidate confirmed that he was the person in the video and said the pictures were made about 18 months ago with an ex-girlfriend he met during a Halloween party in 2019.

“I didn’t want anyone to see that, but here we are. I’m not ashamed of the private video mine circulating on Twitter. This was a recreational activity that I did with my friend at the time, for fun. Like many young people, I have fallen into a world where some of our most private moments have been documented online, ”Weiner said in a statement today.

“I am a proud BDSMer. I like the BDSM activity ”, Weiner told the New York Post, referring to the acronym that denotes the erotic practices of “Bondage, Discipline, Dominance, Submission, Sadism and Masochism” (Captivity, discipline, dominance, submission, sadism and masochism).

The candidate refused to identify the woman in the video and said he had no idea how the images came about. “It’s definitely a breach of trust,” added.

Weiner faces powerful Democratic opponents such as Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer in the District 6 primaries.

Ironically, his father, Eric Weiner, is a co-creator of the popular children’s television program “Dora The Explorer”. And he defines himself as a screenwriter, actor and producer, in his campaign portal.

