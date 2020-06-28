Everything is ready to start one of the most restorative traditions for thousands of people: the Camino de Santiago. The public network of hostels finalizes its preparations to start gradual reopening from july 1or, date on which they will also open the Santiago’s cathedral and the International Pilgrim Welcome Center.

In this way, the forecast is that a minimum of 28 hostels in the public network are in service from the first day (18 of autonomous management, eight of municipal management and two in charge of associations), to which new openings will gradually be added depending on demand and supply.

First hostels to open

The first hostels to open will be those of A Gudiña, Begonte, Betanzos, Boimorto, Carral, Castroverde, Lalín, Laza, Mesía, Miño, Monterroso, Mos, Neda, Ordes, Pontecesures, Pontevedra, Portas, Samos, San Cristovo de Cea, Sandiás, Teo, Trasmiras, Valga, Vedra, Verín, Vilar de Barrio, Xinzo de Limia and Xunqueira de Ambía. Likewise, it will proceed to disable the places that will not be occupied – public shelters will maintain a maximum capacity of 50%, while in the rest of the shelters it will be allowed to increase the percentage to 75% -, as well as to provide signage, signs, screens, masks for workers, gels and disinfectant solutions, dispensers, pedal bins, gloves or bags to establishments.

So that, all the infrastructure for the pilgrim is ready, and now it’s up to him to prepare his trip. For this reason, we share a series of recommendations approved by the Jacobean Council so that the experience is complete despite the situation the country is going through due to the emergence of SARS-VOC-2 and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

Recommendations for the pilgrim

Before leaving

Prioritize payment via mobile or card app, but don’t forget to bring cash for the donation at host hostels. If you are going to sleep in shelters, bring a sleeping bag. Be aware of capacity limitations in hostels. Check the IGN app. Bring your own canteen, cutlery (not disposable, razor and eating container. Bring a hygienic kit with masks (remember to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use), hydrogel and disinfectant spray. Also a pen.

In the path

Deposit your backpack outside closed areas if they have spaces for this purpose. Ask local staff to stamp your badge to avoid tampering with the stamp. If you stop during the stage, park your bicycle in a place where it is not in contact with others. Disinfect the furniture in the rest area before using it. Before and after handling the fountains, wash your hands with hydrogel. Always drink in a container and avoid contact with the tap. Check brochures, restaurant menus, etc. on your mobile. In viewpoints and other landmarks, keep a safe distance from other people and do not touch the physical elements

Upon arrival at the hostel

Remember that cures are not performed. Go to a health center with greater protection measures for you and whoever cares for you. If you park outside, keep sufficient clearance with other bikes. If it is indoors, disinfect before. Plan your meal. Remember that the kitchen and dining room will probably be closed. Avoid contact with other backpacks, disinfect it with a sprayer or put it in a clean plastic bag. Keep your belongings inside.

Remember

That the fatigue does not make you forget the preventive measures. In case of presenting symptoms of dry cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, etc. Contact the telephones enabled in each autonomous community.

For your safety: Alertcops application

The National Police and the Civil Guard put at your disposal an application that will help you make a pilgrimage safely. You will be able to alert of crimes, share your location with the security forces in case of emergency and receive citizen security notices wherever you are. The application is available in both the Apple Store and Google Play.