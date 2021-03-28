Camilo’s wife is warned by Belinda in La Voz Kids | Instagram

It would be the popular Argentine presenter, Javier Ceriani, who recently issued a serious warning to the daughter of the consecrated musician Ricardo Montaner, Evaluna, whom he recommended to take care of Camilo now that he works near the singer, Belinda.

EvaLuna’s husband, Camilo Echeverri is currently collaborating on the jury of the talent contest La Voz Kids México 2021 of Tv Azteca, where he has as a partner Belinda, who has been romantically linked with her collaborators in past editions of this reality show.

Today “Christian Nodal’s girlfriend“, former coach and winner of” La Voz México “2020, seems to have gained fame as a” conqueror “, it would be Javier Ceriani, host of the program” Chisme No Like “, who offered advice to the singer-songwriter’s wife, Camilo, asking him, do not leave him alone with the artist.

Be careful Evaluna with Belinda, because I already see Camilo’s tattoo of “Beli”. At any time, “said the popular driver, referring to Nodal’s tattoos about his partner and in general others that other of his former partners would also make on the Spanish-Mexican.

This, after Ceriani commented that the interpreter of “Vida de rico” would occupy one of the chairs of the judges of the musical contest, he also recalled that the author of songs such as “Ángel”, “Egoísta”, “Boba Niña nice” , “Bella traición”, among many others has been in several editions of the competition as a jury and has left there with a partner.

You may be interested Belinda and María José teach the subject of El Sapito to the participant

For this reason, after the presence of the Colombians, Mau, Ricky and Camilo, sons and son-in-law respectively of Ricardo Montaner, were confirmed, one of the communicators of the famous show business channel did not hesitate to make a call to the actress and Venezuelan singer.

The “pop star” would be romantically linked to Lupillo Rivera, with whom he collaborated in the 2019 edition of the famous contest, the so-called “bull of the corrido” who even got part of the singer’s face tattooed on one of his arms.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Subsequently, the romance that if confirmed by the couple itself is the one that it maintains with Christián Nodal until today, who made their relationship known last August 2020, ensuring that their romance would have arisen on the set of “La Voz” where both were juries, precisely together with Ricardo Montaner.

It would be the same author of “Of the kisses that I gave you” who today wears two tattoos that refer to the singer, one on one side of his face that says “BELI” in the same way he carries the blue eyes of the today “serial actress Netflix “on his chest.

It may interest you Belinda’s boyfriend, Christian Nodal reveals new profession

After the Argentine’s comments, his partner in the program, Elisa Beristain reacted immediately by defending Camilo, saying that although Belinda’s fame does not leave her very well, she does not believe that the Colombian could fail his partner, even He noted that it could be one of Montaner’s children, “Mau or Ricky” but definitely not with the “X Factor winner” in 2007.

Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Rodríguez and Camilo Echeverry Correa, daughter and son-in-law of the interpreter of “La Cima del Cielo” were married on February 8, 2020, since then the young couple has given much to talk about, mainly for their displays of affection and / or, their collaborations together.

For his part, the native of Medellín has achieved a great projection in his career and this has led him to form the team of judges of the current reality show of the home of Ajusco, along with his brothers-in-law, Mau, Ricky who alternate the set next door of the renowned figures of music, Belinda and María José.

It may interest you Look change! Camilo’s mustache and beard are removed

It was in the middle of last week that the Tv Azteca show aired its first episode in which Camilo also mentioned his spouse, Eva Luna, whom he called “my wife”. So far, the Colombian has added two small talents to his team, Jesús and Mario.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star