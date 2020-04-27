“We like those who are well-intentioned, the others pity us,” said the singer.

Camilo he is very used to showing his great love for Evaluna Montaner Through their social networks and in recent days, they have taken out hundreds of images in which people react to this relationship and the singer assures that he is fascinated to see the creativity that people can achieve.

Through a live video he made on his Instagram, the interpreter of “Tú Tú” said that although he has seen some risque photos, most of them seem fun to both him and the daughter of Ricardo MontanerBecause they perfectly reflect the years of romance they had and how magical their marriage has been since February of this year.

“Memes make us laugh. It is a sign that people are paying attention to everything we do. We like those who are well-intentioned, others pity us. It seems to me that they are made by people who either have never felt what I do or do not understand what true love is. ”Camilo pointed out.

Finally, the Colombian assured that he does not intend to stop having romantic details with Evaluna, especially now that they are facing quarantine due to coronavirus, and assured that this confinement has allowed him to know another facet of his wife and he is much more in love with her than what he felt since he met her.

Memes

Evaluna: I want a divorce Camilo: pic.twitter.com/OUsya0mxDs – your old woman (@ nacho_lozano1) April 26, 2020

-Among all the provinces, do you know which is my favorite place? Eva Luna

+ enough camilo – Don Nariz-19 (@ pauldelon14) April 23, 2020

Pass the mooring that Evaluna made to Camilo, pls. – Jessica Medina (@jessicasmedina) April 23, 2020

Tell me that I am not the only one who is excited to see how Camilo is with Evaluna how he looks at her, treats her, admires her and does not care what they say he never tires of saying that he is the love of his life and that it is his favorite place – M̴ I̴ A̴ 🦋 (@mia_orrego) April 23, 2020

They have my balls full with Camilo and Evaluna, each one shows his love as he can and wants, there are people who do not demonstrate but love a lot, as well as they are pure blah blah and do not feel a dick and live shitting their partner, end of history – D A I A (@daianarzdz) April 27, 2020

.