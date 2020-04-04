The Montaner family, including singer Camilo Echeverry, spend their days in a large house in Venezuela. That’s where Evaluna Montaner’s husband released his new song ‘Favorite’. Although it is a resounding success, we cannot believe that it also involved Mau and Ricky as well!

April 04, 2020

The days of boredom do not exist for the family Montaner: Between big lunches, sunny days in the pool and videos made on Tik Tok, the group of artists has a great time.

It is the case of the Venezuelan Camilo Echeverry, who in the absence of ‘First Time’, who played with his wife Evaluna Montaner, premiere Favourite, whose video shows the couple’s honeymoon.

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner.

From the success among the fans, Camilo put together a challenge with his typical little step that appears in said video clip.

In recent days, the Venezuelan is recorded in different corners of the mansion, performing that dance “trick” from different angles. But this time it happened!

He stood above his partner Evaluna and next to the rest of the family, all sitting on a plaza bench in the courtyard of the house, and he moved everything! From his arms to his head and more. Camilo has no control!

.