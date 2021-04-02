Camilo Villegas surprises with nine birdies and is an outstanding leader in Texas

04/02/2021 at 5:05 PM CEST

Sport.es

The veteran Colombian golfer Camilo Villegas shone in a special way by getting nine birdies with a bogey in the first round of the tournament Valero Texas Open, from the PGA Tour, which allowed him to deliver 64-stroke card (-8) and be the outstanding leader, with two advantage.

South Korean Sung Kang, 33, and American Cameron Tringale, shared second place with a record of 66 (-6) at the conclusion of your tour on the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course.

American Jordan Spieth, who is starting to regain his best game in three years after four top-10 finishes in the past two months, is three strokes behind (67) jAlong with South Korean Seung-Yul Noh and Japanese Hideki Matsuyama. But Villegas was the great protagonist of the day by claiming his best game.

‘Reborn’ Villegas

The Colombian golfer, winner of the Tour Championship in 2008 and the Wyndham Championship in 2014, begins to regain his best form after suffering an injury and the loss of his 22-month-old daughter last year.

His two top-10 finishes this year include a tie for eighth in the Honda Classic.. “Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t,” Villegas said. “In recent years I have had ups and downs with many things. We continue in the fight and the results start to appear. “

Villegas bogeyed his first hole and birdied six of seven holes in the middle of his round. That streak included 25-foot putts and a chip-in from the edge on his 13th hole. It ended when he holed about 150 feet off the side of the green. “Some days the hole is a little big,” Villegas said. “On the last hole, I was very lucky. I hit a ball that was probably off the green, and it hits the pin and goes in. “

Rafa Cabrera Bello, also made a good run by registering 70 strokes (-2) that allowed him to share the thirteenth place with eight other players. The tournament, prior to the Augusta Masters, distributes prizes 7.7 million dollars in prizes and 500 points for the FedEx Cup