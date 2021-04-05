Camilo Villegas surprises with nine birdies and is an outstanding leader in Texas

The veteran Colombian golfer Camilo Villegas shone in a special way this Thursday by getting nine birdies with a bogey in the first round of the tournament Valero Texas Open, of the PGA Tour, which allowed him to deliver a card of 64 strokes (-8) and be the outstanding leader, with two advantage.

South korean Sung kang, 33, and the American Cameron tringale, shared second place with a record of 66 (-6) at the conclusion of their round at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course.

The American Jordan sppieth, who is beginning to regain his best game in three years after four top-10 finishes in the past two months, is three strokes behind (67) along with the South Korean Seung-Yul Noh and the japanese Hideki Matsuyama.

But Villegas was the great protagonist of the day by claiming his best game. The Colombian golfer, winner of the Tour Championship in 2008 and the Wyndham Championship in 2014, is beginning to regain his best form after suffering an injury and the loss of his 22-month-old daughter last year.

His two top-10 finishes this year include a tie for eighth at the Honda Classic. “Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t”Villegas declared. “In recent years I have had ups and downs with many things. We continue in the fight and the results are beginning to appear.”

Villegas made a bogey on his first hole Thursday and a birdie on six of seven holes in the middle of his round. That streak included 25-foot putts and a chip-in from the edge on his 13th hole. It ended when he made a hole 45 yards off the side of the green.

“Some days the hole is a little big”Villegas commented. “On the last hole, I was very lucky. I hit a ball that was probably coming off the green, and it hits the pin and goes in.”

Together with Villegas, his compatriot Sebastian Muñoz He also stood out by getting a signed card of 68 strokes (-4) after making seven birdies, including the one on the last hole, with three bogeys.

The Spanish Rafael Cabrera he also made a good run, recording 70 strokes (-2) that allowed him to share thirteenth place with eight other players.

While the Mexican Abraham Ancer and the Puerto Rican Rafael Campos they shared the 38th spot with 17 other golfers who handed out signed cards of 72 (even).

Worse was the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan Vegas that he finished the course with 74 strokes (+2) to drop to 80th place in the provisional ranking and share it with 14 players.

The tournament, prior to the Augusta Masters, distributes prizes of $ 7.7 million in prizes and 500 points for the FedEx Cup.

1. Camilo Villegas (Colombia) 64

2. Sung Kang (South Korea) 66

2. Cameron Tringale (United States) 66

4. Jordan Spieth (United States) 67

4. Seung-Yul Noh (South Korea) 67

4. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 67

7. Scottie Scheffler (United States) 68

7. Tom Hoge (United States) 68

7. Sebastián Muñoz (Colombia) 68

10. Kevin Stadler (United States) 69

10. Matt Wallace (England) 69

10. Vincent Whaley (United States) 69

…

13. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 70