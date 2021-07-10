Camilo Vargas makes history in the Copa América 2021

The Colombian National Team prevailed against the Peruvian National Team in the duel for third place in the 2021 Copa América, in which the goalkeeper Camilo Vargas made history with an assist for the goal of Luis Diaz.

When the game was tied at one goal, Camilo Vargas managed to cut a cross and made a quick clearance, placing a perfect pass to “Lucho” Diaz in three quarters of the court, which the Colombian forward took advantage of in a great way to shoot entering the area of Peru.

According to information from Mister Chip, Camlio Vargas became the first goalkeeper to assist in a Copa América since Renny Vega did it with the Venezuelan National Team, against the Paraguay National Team.

“COL 2-1 PER (Luis Díaz 66 ‘) – Camilo Vargas is the first goalkeeper to give an assist in the Copa América since July 13, 2011 (when Renny Vega did Venezuelan against Paraguay in the group stage) . “

After this score, Peru managed to tie the score with a score by Gianluca Lapadula. However, “Lucho” Díaz reappeared to give Colombia third place with a goal in spare time.

