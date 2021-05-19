Camilo Vargas; how much is the goalkeeper who is ‘looking for’ America and Rayados

The Colombian goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas, has been put as a possible reinforcement of the Águilas del Club América and the Rayados de Monterrey for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of Liga MX, Well, both creamy blue and blue albia would be contemplating a guardian change in their bow in the next semester.

According to rumors from the Stove Soccer in Liga MX, the coffee goalkeeper is being followed by América, who could receive an offer from the MLS for Memo Ochoa’s record, so they have Camilo contemplated to relieve him.

On the other hand, Rayados de Monterrey would be on the lookout for David Ospina’s substitute goalkeeper in the Colombian National Team, as they want internal competition for Hugo González, who has not finished filling their eyes in this his second stage.

Camilo Vargas is followed by América, Rayados and even by a Serie A club

What will happen to the Atlas goalkeeper?

With 64 games in Mexican Soccer, Vargas has earned this supposed interest from two of the ‘powerful’ teams in Liga MX, as Camilo records outstanding numbers in his first two seasons.

With Atlas, the Colombian has played 64 games, receiving 78 goals and leaving his door at zero 19 times.

Camilo Vargas, an expert in saving penalties In Liga MX, Camilo has saved 9 of 15 penalty kicks, signing a 60% effectiveness. In his entire career, Camilo has saved 37 of 51 shots from eleven steps, averaging a 72.5% effectiveness.

How much is Camilo Vargas worth?

Camilo Vargas was bought by the Rojinegros del Atlas for 1.5 million euros in 2019 from Deportivo Cali, when it was priced at the same figure. Now, two years later, the international with Colombia is valued at 2 million euros.

How much does Camilo Vargas charge in the Atlas?

According to the report published by the portal El Futbolero de Colombia, the Rojinegros del Atlas renewed Camilo Vargas with a salary close to 2.4 million dollars per season, this in order to retain him before the interest of Italian clubs for the coffee keeper and thus sell it at a higher price.

Compared to Guillermo Ochoa, Camilo is a more expensive player, since the goalkeeper of America is valued at 1.8 million euros, although the Colombian would be more affordable in terms of salary, since the American player receives 4.5 million dollars per season .

Compared to Hugo González, Rayados goalkeeper, Camilo would be ‘drawn’ in terms of his valuation, but it would be more expensive in salary, since the Mexican goalkeeper is far from earning 2 million dollars with those of La Pandilla.

