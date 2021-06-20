Camilo Santiago, sanctioned with a two-year suspension

06/19/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

.

The athlete Camilo Santiago has been sanctioned by the Spanish Athletics Federation with a two-year suspension for participating in the Dresden Marathon (Germany) with the number of another participant.

The Murcian runner himself, although he began his career in athletics in La Rioja, has confirmed the sanction to . and has admitted that although he has known it now “It is something that I had chewed on, because I knew how the case was going“.

The events for which he has been sanctioned date back to March of this year, when he traveled to the German city of Dresden to compete in a marathon; according to your version his runner’s backpack was stolen and the organization allowed him to compete with the number of another participant, the Honduran Ivan Zarco, who had signed up but had not been able to run.

Santiago concluded the test in a time from 2.17: 46, what was assigned to Zarco and became, at that moment, record of the distance of Honduras.

After investigating the case, the Competition Committee of the Spanish Athletics Federation has determined a two-year suspension for the 39-year-old runner, who in his career has been international with Spain in marathon and half marathon.

Santiago has considered that this sanction is “disproportionate and unfair” because it is comparable to the one given to people for doping or for more serious things“and he has detailed that he has not yet decided whether to appeal the Federation’s decision.

He has insisted that he used the number of another runner with the permission of the organization of the event, although “it seems that afterwards someone has not told the truth” and for that reason “I was assuming that this could happen“and” that is why I had already chewed that this sanction could reach me, “he concluded.